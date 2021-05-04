ADM girls soccer looks to finish regular season strong, boys golf picks up two wins

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls soccer falls in close game

The ADM girls soccer team lost 3-2 to Bondurant-Farrar on May 3.

Head coach Jeff Abbas said Bondurant-Farrar is always a solid team and while both teams were prepared for the other, ADM came up short.

“We had plenty of shots, we just couldn’t find the back of the net last night,” Abbas said.

Despite the loss, Abbas was glad to see his younger team start to get more used to the system being used.

The Tigers have three starting seniors and two juniors on the team with the rest being freshmen and sophomores. Abbas said he is starting to see some really good things from those underclassmen with them stepping up and filling roles.

However, there are some things he wants the team to continue to work on, the first one being on-field communication.

“The communication is always important,” Abbas said. “You gotta communicate, that’s how you stay connected.”

With about a month left of regular-season games, Abbas is having his team remain focused on the fundamentals, fitness and mental toughness to close out the regular season strong.

“We’ve been in close matches before, we came up short last night, we’ve won in a PK shootout, we’ve won in a double overtime, we know how to win, we just need to do it consistently,” Abbas said.

Abbas, who is in his first year as a head coach after being an assistant for 11 years, said he is just thankful to have a season and have the girls back together. He added that it is exciting to bring together a new team with players with a wide variety of experience levels.

Being a head coach, Abbas said he looks at things differently because the responsibilities fall on his shoulders.

“I’m the one that calls the shots, I’m the one that bears the responsibility for the mistakes and just making sure that we’re prepared in every way shape and form,” Abbas said.

The Tigers next play against North Polk at 7:15 p.m. May 10 at North Polk High School.

Boys golf competes in two meets

The ADM boys golf team picked up two wins within the past week.

The Tigers competed in the Winterset Triangular on April 29 against Winterset and Boone.

ADM finished first in the triangular with a total team score of 156. Senior Grant Garton was meet medalist with a shot of 37 while freshman Easton Korrell and junior Sam Hlas also finished in the top five. Both tied for fourth with a shot of 39.

The Tigers returned to action May 3 in a dual against Bondurant-Farrar.

ADM brought down the Bluejays 164-182. Korrell was the meet medalist this time at a shot of 36. Hlas was runner-up shooting a 41 while freshman Finn Garton shot a 42 to round out the top three.

The Tigers next compete in a triangular with Perry and Panorama at 4 p.m. May 6 at River Valley Golf Course.

Girls track and field competes at Wildcat Relays

The ADM girls track and field team participated in the Wildcat Relays on April 29. The Tigers placed third overall with a total team score of 83.

Leading the team in points was junior Olivia Tollari, who had 25 points from a first-place finish in long jump, second-place finish in the 400-meter dash and fourth-place finish in the 200-meter dash.

Junior Kirsten Kilker had 14 points for ADM, as she placed second in the shot put and third in the discus.

The Tigers next compete in the conference meet at 4 p.m. May 6 at Bondurant-Farrar High School.