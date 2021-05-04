Mustangs boys fly by Pella Christian, track's throwing teams surge

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Entering a new month, Dallas Center-Grimes continued to set new marks across the board this week as state qualification weighs on teams over the next couple of weeks. (Note: Events covered April 27-May 3)

Track (Girls)

The Mustangs ran into what's essentially another precursor to state as they took fifth place among seven teams on April 29 at Ankeny Centennial where Waukee, Ankeny and Johnston dominated the polls. With such heavy competition, a number of star Mustangs proved their worth even more as the season winds down.

With a distance of 131-feet-7, Kileigh Lachacz took first place and tacked on nearly 10 feet from her sixth place throw at the Drake Relays last week. She now ranks sixth overall in the state and fourth among Class 3A throwers.

The 1600 medley relay team also gave a preview of a potential run in the state meet as Elle Nelson, Meredith McDermott, Vanessa Bickford and Megan Sterbenz edged out Waukee with a time of 4:28.43, moving up to the 10th overall among 3A teams.

Track (Boys)

DCG's performance on April 29 is further proof of home track advantage as personal records were set in all but two events. At the top of that list, Caden Grimes had a career day he holds the Mustangs' top times in the 100 meter dash (11.19 seconds), 200 dash (23.22) and is second with a 20-foot-1 long jump. All of .01 seconds behind him in the 100 on Thursday, Tonny Tarwo also ranks among the top 12 in Class 3A.

There's also steep competition among the throwing trio of Carter Boley, Blake Willey and Grant Waymire. With the latter two crossing 50 feet with throws of 50-foot-9.75 and 50-foot-2 respectively, DCG becomes the only team this season with three individuals to cross the milestone. While all three rank among the top 15, only two can earn a seat at state. Additionally, Brody Burgher hit his new high of 144-foot-5 in the discus to move into the top 20.

Soccer (Girls)

The Mustangs (7-4) picked up an ever-important conference win early in the previous week 5-0 over Pella Christian (4-4) but would trip in two games over the weekend in Urbandale. Stats were not available at the time of writing.

Soccer (Boys)

DCG (8-3) got multiple games worth of action in the team's lone game of the week on April 27 against Pella Christian (1-7) with a 10-0 win. That matched the team's scoring output from the last seven games combined.

While the Eagles have not scored since the first week of the season, DCG gave them more fits than any other team this season, blowing right by a defense that allowed 3.5 goals per game.

Jacob Adams led the scoring spree with four goals followed by Kendall Bickford's three. Jacob Ewers, Ben Jackson and Konnor May each added one goal. Ewers also led the team with two assists while May, Bickford, Jack Every, AJ Angus and Eli Followwill assisted one apiece.

Golf (Girls)

Even with 14 teams crowding the course on April 29 at Marshalltown, the Mustangs were easy to spot as DCG placed third with a team score of 390. Marshalltown won with 361 and Southeast Polk had a narrow advantage at 390.

Overall, DCG was right in with its previous 18-hole performance of 385. Individually, Kaylin Petrack rose her game from 90 to 88 on Thursday. Emerson Kleis held DCG's next-best score at 94. Laura Klaessy logged a 98.

Golf (Boys)

Against Winterset's backdrop, DCG placed third of eight teams on April 30. In a day completed owned by Gilbert — which won overall as a team and had four of the top individual scores — Blake Perrin rose to the top of DCG's scorecard with a 79.