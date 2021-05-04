Van Meter girls golf wins conference tournament, boys golf picks up dual win

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls golf wins conference tournament

The Van Meter girls golf team won the West Central Activities Conference tournament on May 3. The tournament was an 18-hole course and the Bulldogs ended up shooting a 355 total to place first.

Head Coach Mike Linde said despite the day starting off rainy and windy, the front nine went well for the team with everybody playing well.

As Van Meter advanced to the back nine, it started to warm up and Linde said the girls still shot well.

“We shot a 355 total, which… I think is our all-time low for 18 holes, which is awesome,” Linde said. “The girls played great.”

The Bulldogs finished with four of the top-six finishers in the meet, with senior Kylie Carey winning the meet shooting an 81. Senior London Willie shot an 84 for second, junior Shae Bernhardt placed third with a 92 and freshman Regan Bernhardt placed fifth with a shot of 98.

Carey is now a three-time conference champ, as she also won her freshman and sophomore years. Linde said she was the favorite to win her junior year but the season was canceled due to COVID-19.

The Bulldogs also won the conference meet it in 2018, 2019 and now 2021, so they are three-time defending champions.

Besides Carey and Willie, who Linde said practice over the offseason, and Shae Bernhardt, Linde said the rest of the team hasn’t played much golf before, so they are working hard.

“I knew we’d be a pretty decent team cause we’ve got a good group of kids, we’ve got great leadership,” Linde said.

Linde said the trio of Carey, Willie and Shae Bernhardt work to help the younger girls, especially on the days when Linde isn’t always at practice.

“They’ve done a great job of stepping up and kind of being mentors for those girls, and not just on the course or on the practice range, but also around school too,” Linde said.

He added that the upperclassmen are easy to talk to and it has been fun for him to build relationships with them.

Now with the conference meet out of the way, the Bulldogs will focus on the final part of their season, first a couple final meets and then regionals and state.

Linde said he wants the team to work on their short game to help prepare for those final meets of the season.

The Bulldogs next compete against Central Decatur at 4 p.m. May 6 at Lakeview Country Club.

Boys soccer has rough week

The Van Meter boys soccer team had a tough week when it played two games.

The Bulldogs first played North Polk on April 30 and lost to the Comets 1-0. Van Meter then played Kuemper Catholic the following day and fell 1-0 again.

The Bulldogs now sit 6-6 on the season.

Van Meter will look to turn it around May 7 when the Bulldogs compete in a tournament at Des Moines Christian High School.

Boys golf wins close one

The boys golf team competed in a dual against North Polk on May 3. The Bulldogs beat the Comets in a close game, winning 177-179.

Van Meter next plays in the conference tournament at 9 a.m. May 5 at Lake Panorama National Golf Course then in a meet against Central Decatur at 4 p.m. May 6 at Lakeview Country Club.