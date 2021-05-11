Van Meter girls track picks up wins, girls golf finishes third in Waukee

Megan Teske

Girls track and field picks up first place wins

The Van Meter girls track and field team competed in the Martensdale-St. Mary’s High School Track and Field Invitational on May 10.

The Bulldogs placed first overall out of eight teams with a total team score of 124. Junior Zoie Vaught led the team in points with 16.50. Vaught placed first in the long jump.

Sophomores Clare and Mary Kelly came in second in points on the team with 12.50. Mary Kelly finished first in the 400-meter hurdle while Clare Kelly finished in first in the 1,500-meter run.

The Bulldogs finished strong last week as well, picking up their first-ever West Central Activities Conference title on May 4. Van Meter finished with 170 points ahead of Panorama (150) and Earlham (86).

Clare Kelly finished first in the 3,000, 1,500 and 800-meter events. She was also part of the first-place distance medley team (Ally Lindsey, Kennedy Wiedman and Ella Reimers).

Other first place finishes included Malia Kelly (shot put), Eden Moore (long jump), Mary Kelly (400-meter hurdles), shuttle hurdle relay and 4x400.

The Bulldogs will now look to the state qualifiers happening at 4 p.m. May 13 at West Marshall High School.

Boys soccer falls in both games in invite

The boys soccer team competed in the Des Moines Christian Invite on May 7 against Des Moines Christian and Dallas Center-Grimes.

The Bulldogs were defeated by the Lions 2-0 in the first game before falling to the Mustangs 3-1.

In the Des Moines Christian game, sophomore goalkeeper Ashtian Watson had seven saves. In the Dallas Center-Grimes game, Watson had 15 saves.

Junior Chris Coffie had the lone goal for the Bulldogs in the Dallas Center-Grimes game.

Van Meter will look to turn things around against Pella Christian at 7:15 p.m. May 14 at Pella Christian High School.

Girls golf competes in Waukee Invitational

The Van Meter girls golf team competed at the Waukee Invitational on May 10.

The Bulldogs finished third overall out of 13 teams with a total team score of 367. West Des Moines Valley came in first with a score of 315 while Washington placed second with a score of 330.

The top finishers for Van Meter were senior Kylie Carey, who finished ninth overall with a score of 80, and senior London Willie, who finished 12th with a score of 86.

The Bulldogs next compete in regionals at 10 a.m. May 17 at Lake Panorama National Golf Course.