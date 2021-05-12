ADM boys golf takes second, girls fourth in RRC meets

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Boys golf places second at conference meet

The ADM boys golf team competed in the Raccoon River Conference meet on May 10, where they played second among nine other schools.

The Tigers finished with a total team score of 324 in the 18 holes. Gilbert, which placed first, had a score of 295.

Head Coach Nolan Gitch said the team played fairly close to their average and they knew Gilbert was going to be tough to beat. The highest finisher for the Tigers was freshman Lincoln Banwart, who finished in fifth with a score of 78.

Gitch said the 78 was a season low for Banwart and his finish was a highlight of the day for ADM.

“I knew he played the course well, it kind of shapes to his style of game, the way he likes to play,” Gitch said. “I’ve been preaching consistency to all of them.”

As for others in the top 10, junior Sam Hlas tied for seventh with a score of 80 and freshmen Easton Korrell and Finn Garton and senior Grant Garton all tied for 10th with a score of 83.

Gitch said the team starts the year setting goals and expectations with where they want to end.

“We just have that mentality of we just need to keep grinding out pars, play to par and we just need to get better and execute at hitting more fairways and more greens and making our putts,” Gitch said.

Gitch added that he has seen the steady improvement over the season and the team hopes to reach the end goal of advancing to the state tournament.

Aside from seeing the constant improvement, Gitch said something that has stood out to him this season is how the team has enjoyed the game of golf.

He said golf can be frustrating, but Gitch has seen resiliency among the young players and great leadership from Grant Garton and Hlas.

“When we’re out there playing golf, [Garton and Hlas] keep a level attitude and they’re more mature than the younger kids and I think the younger kids can see that and they feed off of it,” Gitch said.

Now with sectionals, districts and state coming up, Gitch is having the team revisit their goals and expectations and seeing what they need to do to get there.

ADM competes in sectionals at 10 a.m. May 14 at Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

Girls golf competes in conference meet

The ADM girls golf team also competed in the Raccoon River Conference meet May 10. The Tigers placed fourth overall out of nine total in the meet with a total team score of 392.

The highest finisher for ADM was senior Anna West, who finished eighth overall at a score of 95.

Senior Liv Rickert and junior Monica Thomas also placed in the top 15, with Rickert placed in 10th scoring a 97 and Thomas placing 11th scoring a 98.

The girls golf team next competes in a dual against Creston at 4 p.m. May 17 at River Valley Golf Course.

Boys track and field runs at Last Chance Meet

The ADM boys track and field team competed at the Last Chance Meet on May 10. The Tigers finished in second place with an overall team score of 99.

Junior Grant Vandevoorde led the team in points with 18 total. Vandevoorde placed first in the 1,600-meter run and second in the 3,200-meter run.

Freshman Aiden Flora was second on the team in points with 14. He placed second in the 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash.

The boys track and field team next competes in the state qualifying meet at 4 p.m. May 13 at Carlisle High School.