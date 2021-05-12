Mustangs shot put making history ahead of state qualifiers

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Dallas Center-Grimes has about the best problem a track team can have: The Mustangs are too strong.

Most teams heading into the state qualifying meet on Thursday are hoping to send one or two reps to Drake next week. DCG looks primed to send over a dozen Mustangs to the blue oval and in the case of the 100 meter dash and shot put, might have more talent than the blue oval can handle.

In an effort for more teams to experience the state meet, the IHSAA allows a maximum of two entrants per school in each event. The top two at each qualifying site and the next eight overall finishes earn bids, roughly equating to the top 24 in each class.

Heading into the qualifying meet, Caden Grimes (14th), Tonny Tarwo (16th) and Zach Brand (24th) are all on the bubble in the 100. But it's the shot put trio that has already entered the history books.

Answering the call

After junior Carter Boley qualified for the Drake Relays with his best throw of 51-feet-7 in the first week of April, the question was who would be the next to hit the 50 foot threshold.

At the team's last home meet of the season, seniors Blake Willey (50-feet-9.75) and Grant Waymire (50-feet-2) answered the call to achieve something few teams have done.

Since 2009, only Sioux City East ('16) and Waukee ('15) have had three shot-putters to hit 50 feet. Jacob Comer in 2018 was the last Mustang to cross that milestone in over a decade.

Growth spurts

There's something in the water. From the 2019 football season to now, linemen Boley and Waymire have packed on a combined 50 pounds. The more agile linebacker Wiley added an inch and 10 pounds to his frame.

Before heading to a practice in May, all three gave glowing reviews of DCG's premier strength and conditioning program that helped put on serious muscle.

"It's been awesome over these past few years working in his program," Wiley said. "We've seen a lot of growth across the board, not just us here (in track)."

Boley added that not only has the weight room boosted performance, the different techniques they've learned have been instrumental.

"Another big help has been Coach Bramble coming two years after Coach McDonald. We got to see two different coaches help with technique which I think has helped a lot, just to see different perspectives," Boley said.

That physical and mental growth showed as soon as they hit the ring this year. Compared to their throws to years ago, Boley and Willey added seven feet to their records while Waymire added almost 10 feet so far.

"I felt after having a five-foot PR first meet it was going to be a good year," Waymire said. "It became natural, all the technique this year just kind of all developed after my first couple meets."

Strong bonds

With all three already surpassing their goal to hit 50 feet, the only thing left is to claim a seat at state. While only two can compete, there's no doubt they all have each other's support.

During last year's canceled season, Waymire and Boley would go out to throw and train every week until the summer. Add football season on top of offseason workouts, and they've been tight-knit all along.

"We've just been a close group for years," Boley said. "Even though I was in eighth grade and they were freshmen, we're still throwing together. We've all been learning together."