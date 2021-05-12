DCG soccer continues to rise, track heads into state qualifiers

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Between the soccer teams moving up the leaderboards and track teams bringing home barrels of medals, DCG athletics were on a tear this past week. (Note: Events covered from May 4-10)

Soccer (Girls)

With wins against Bondurant-Farrar (6-5) and Pella (6-4), the Mustangs (9-4) added two significant wins following two losses the previous week.

As of May 10, DCG ranks first in Class 2A with six wins against teams with winning records. Even with the second-hardest schedule, the Mustangs rank among the top eight in overall wins and allow the sixth-fewest points.

Soccer (Boys)

On a five-game win streak after beating the top two WCAC teams over the weekend, DCG (12-3) now holds the most overall wins in Class 2A.

Similar to the girls squad, that has come against the sixth ranked schedule and holds an 8-3 mark against teams winning records thanks to a defense allowing 0.9 goals per game. DCG is one of only two teams among the 10 hardest schedules to hold a positive points margin.

Track (Girls)

After running six events at the Drake Relays, the Mustangs look primed for even more slots on the blue oval following DCG's second place finish at the Little Hawkeye Conference meet.

There in Norwalk, Megan Sterbenz and Vanessa Bickford claimed solo titles in the 800 meter run (2:22.11) and 400 meter hurdles (1:09.91) respectively. The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams were also crowned champs. All appear to be virtual locks at Thursday's state qualifying meet.

Additionally, Kileigh Lachacz came within two feet of the discus title after tossing a career-long 133-foot-7 throw, only bested by the state's leader Sophia Dykstra.

Track (Boys)

While the Mustangs may have only finished third, they still carried plenty of momentum compared to the rest of the season.

Behind Indianola and Pella in the standings, DCG finished 16 points ahead of Norwalk. Earlier in the season on the same track, the Warriors beat the Mustangs by 19 points.

Per usual, Aidan Ramsey was the team's top contributor as he won the conference title in both the 1600 and 3200 meter events and heads into state qualifiers as an odds-on favorite.

There are sure to be even more qualifiers as DCG holds top 30 marks and are on the bubble in 15 events. The 100 meter dash (Caden Grimes, Tonny Tarwo, Zach Brand) and shot put (Carter Boley, Blake Willey, Grant Waymire) can only submit two qualifiers.