ADM names Trevor Mickelson as new head boys basketball coach

ADM recently announced that Trevor Mickelson has accepted the position of head boys basketball coach at ADM.

Mickelson is no stranger to successful basketball and how to build a championship program. Mickelson has been a lead assistant basketball coach at Waukee since 2012 where he served as their offensive coordinator. He was also instrumental in the development of the youth programs at Waukee. Mickelson helped lead Waukee to the 2021 Class 4A State Championship and is known for his ability to develop basketball players along with scouting and preparation for opponents.

Offenses under Mickelson’s leadership have ranked in the top five of class 4A in field goal percentage in six of the last seven years along with top five in assists five of the last seven years. Mickelson will bring these experiences to ADM as he takes over the boys basketball program.

Mickelson and his wife Kay have three kids - Jalen (5), Jace (3) and Linley (10 months) - and have lived in Waukee for the past nine years. He graduated from Iowa State in 2009 before earning his Masters of Arts in Teaching from Drake University in 2012. Upon graduation, he began his coaching career at Urbandale High School, where he spent three years before moving to Waukee. He has taught history at Waukee High School for the past nine years.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to join the ADM community as the boys basketball coach. I appreciate the foundation that Coach Mager and his staff have laid and I look forward to building on it in the years to come," Mickelson said. "Everything I’ve heard about the young men in this program has been positive and I’m excited to get to work building relationships with those players and creating a brand of basketball that will be exciting to watch and will be something the ADM community will take a great deal of pride in.”

“We're beyond thrilled to have Coach Mickelson lead the boys basketball program at ADM. Coach Mickelson brings a championship pedigree along with a detailed plan and vision for ADM boys basketball,” said ADM Activities Director, Rod Wiebers. “Coach Mickelson has been a critical part of building a perennial champion at Waukee, and his experiences and passion for the game will be a tremendous asset for the ADM community. Coach Mickelson develops great relationships and understands how to build a program from the youth level on up. We are so excited for Coach Mickelson to lead our boys program.”