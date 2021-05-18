ADM boys golf places first at sectionals, boys and girls soccer pick up wins

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Boys soccer defeats Carlisle

The ADM boys soccer team took on Carlisle on Friday. The Tigers took down the Wildcats 3-0. ADM led Carlisle 2-0 at halftime and added another goal in the second half to win it and put their record at 11-4.

Senior Josh Pike headed the first goal in for the Tigers off a corner kick from freshman Peyton Meier to give ADM the lead, then the second was put in the back of the net by Meier from a penalty kick. Senior Jacob Yanacheak scored the third and final goal.

The Tigers wrapped up the regular season on Tuesday against Boone before competing in the first substate game at 6:30 p.m. May 24 at Adel Stadium, with the opponent to be announced.

Girls soccer has successful tournament

The ADM girls soccer team competed in a tournament against multiple teams Saturday at the Waverly Soccer Complex, boosting their record to 10-4.

The Tigers played two games and had one game canceled midway through the game.

ADM first played against Benton, where the Tigers defeated the Bobcats 4-0. Senior Ashlyn Watt scored two goals for the Tigers while senior Julia Case and sophomore Alexa Seidl each scored one more. Sophomore goalkeeper Dani Person had four saves to keep a clean sheet.

In the second game, ADM played Regina Catholic and found success again, this time winning 4-2. Watt once again led the team with two goals with Seidl tacking on another and senior Abby Gonzalez putting one in to bring the total to four for the Tigers.

The Tigers began a third game against North Scott, however the game was canceled with 1:30 remaining in the first half.

ADM next plays Norwalk at 7 p.m. May 25 at Norwalk High School.

Boys golf places first at sectionals

The ADM boys golf team had a strong day at sectionals Friday at Atlantic Golf and Country Club.

The Tigers placed first overall out of eight total teams with an overall team score of 316, one stroke less than Denison-Schleswig, which placed second with a score of 317.

Leading the team for ADM was freshman Easton Korrell, who was meet medalist with a score of 74. Also in the top five was junior Sam Hlas, who placed fourth with a score of 80.

The Tigers now continue on to the district tournament taking place at 10 a.m. May 20 at Landsmeer Golf Club.