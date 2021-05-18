ADM track teams see multiple athletes qualify for state meet

Megan Teske

Correspondent

The ADM boys and girls track and field teams had successful outings May 13 when they competed at the state qualifying meet.

The boys came away as district champions and qualified in 13 events.

Boys Head Coach Jesse Hunt said the team has really focused on trying to be their best when it matters most.

“The guys from, whether it was guys that were in the field to guys that were on the track, really stepped up and we came out the victors,” Hunt said.

Hunt added on that the first-place finish for the Tigers came down to the 4x400-meter relay at the end, which ADM ended up taking.

Hunt said as it came down to that final race, he told the relay team it was tied up and the team was excited about it too.

“They really enjoyed the opportunity to go out there and compete,” Hunt said. “And for our seniors when you put your team in a position to be able to compete for a championship, they wanted that.”

Hunt knew ADM was going to have a special team this year, he said it was just a matter of how each athlete developed and what kind of injuries and other things popped up.

He said as they started getting closer to qualifiers, the team was optimistic they would do well, but competition was too deep to say they would run away with the win.

While the boys qualified 13, the girls qualified in 10 events at the state qualifying meet.

Head Coach Bart Mueller said he knew they had the potential to get a bunch of the girls to state.

The team had a number of season bests at the meet, which is what Mueller wants to see toward the end of the season.

Dropping time is only one way to see improvement over the course of a season, as Mueller said he has seen improvement in his relatively young team in other ways as well.

“There was a big growing curve I think for our hurdlers, and they continue to improve,” Mueller said. “They’re a young group… the girls and their handoffs improved a lot.”

Mueller said he has seen an improvement in every event on the team, as has Hunt.

Hunt added it has been awesome to see every segment improve across the board and everyone step up for the team.

Now with state coming up, the two coaches are taking two slightly different approaches to preparing for the big meet.

Hunt is having his team focus on controlling their controllables, which Hunt has talked about with his team many times.

“For the most part it’s just keeping guys loose and… the last thing we want people to do is overthink things,” Hunt said.

Hunt said he wants his players to trust the training and trust the process.

While the boys track and field team is preparing by controlling what they can, Mueller said this last week is always a fun week for him and the girls.

“The hard workouts are done so practice is a little lighter, more technical, more sharpening the skills rather than doing a bunch of running cause we’re resting up for state,” Mueller said. “So it’s just kind of a fun time.”

The state meet begins Thursday for both the boys and girls at Drake Stadium.

The events the ADM boys qualified in are the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,600-meter run, 3,200-meter run, 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, sprint medley relay, distance medley, high jump and long jump.

The events the ADM girls qualified for are the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 1,500-meter run, 3,000-meter run, 4x100-meter relay, 4x200-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, sprint medley relay, long jump and shot put.