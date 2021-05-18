DCG track sends dozens to state meet, boys soccer extends streak

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

With a total of 32 events at the state track meet, Dallas Center-Grimes looks to be one of the busiest schools at Drake Stadium. Only three Class 3A schools are in more events between both boys and girls teams. (Note: Events covered from May 11-17)

Track (Girls)

The Mustangs will head onto the blue oval with 14 qualifiers in tow. While that is plenty to put on the bus, DCG will have to make strides in most of the events in order to compete with the likes of fellow heavyweights.

DCG enters with seven top 10 seeds compared to Wahlert Catholic (13), Solon (12) and Assumption (9), who have a slight head start in the projected team points.

Sterbenz will also run in the 4x800 relay and distance medley. Only a second behind top-seed Wahlert in the former event, DCG has its eyes on a state title with Grace Mikota, Miranda Muhlstein and Hannah Little. As the fifth seed in the medley, Sterbenz, Elle Nelson, Grace Mikota and Skyler Blessman also have high aspirations.

Track (Boys)

Sending forth 19 qualifiers, DCG's boys team will be one of the busiest squads over the three days at Drake. Starting out in lower slots compared to the girls' side, the Mustangs' best shot at glory comes via its team events.

DCG set its season records in both the 4x100 (Caden Grimes, Tonny Tarwo, Josh Hendricks and Zach Brand) and 4x200 relay (Grimes, Brand, Jacob Hauschen, Gavin Todd). That was good enough to grab the No. 2 seed in both events. The issue at hand, Carlisle also set its records and claimed the top seed with .03 seconds and .54 seconds of separation.

Running solo, Brand lines up 10th in the 100 meter dash while Aidan Ramsey returns to the blue oval as the seventh seed in the 3200 meter run and 18th seed in the 1600 meter run.

Soccer (Girls)

A light week of action for the Mustangs (9-5) saw Norwalk (10-2) make its case as the state's premier program with a 1-0 win on May 11. While the Warriors won this match, DCG had won seven of the last nine meetings.

Soccer (Boys)

DCG (13-3) extended its win streak to six straight games as the Mustangs pushed through to 4-1 win over Norwalk (8-7).

Kendall Bickford's fingerprints were all over the field as he led the team with two goals on four attempts and added an assist. Jacob Adams and Eli Followwill each put their name on the board as well.

A win on May 18 against Newton (8-8) will put the Mustangs on their longest win streak of the season as they head into substate action on May 24.