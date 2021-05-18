Van Meter golf teams advance, boys soccer gets set for post-season

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls golf places first at regionals

The Van Meter girls golf team competed at regionals Monday against multiple teams at Lake Panorama National Golf Course.

The Bulldogs placed first overall out of six teams with a total team score of 349. Van Meter had the top four finishers, with senior Kylie Carey winning meet medalist with a score of 77.

Junior Shae Bernhardt was meet runner-up at a score of 84 while senior London Wille placed third with a score of 86 and freshman Regan Bernhardt finished fourth with a score of 102.

The Bulldogs next compete in another regionals meet against multiple teams at 10 a.m. May 24 at the Quail Run Country Club.

Boys and girls soccer takes on Pella Christian

Both the Van Meter boys soccer team and Van Meter girls soccer team played Pella Christian on Friday.

The boys soccer team came away with a win Friday, as the Bulldogs took down the Eagles 3-0, bringing their season record to 8-8 so far.

The girls, however, fell 2-1, putting Van Meter’s season record at 10-4.

The Bulldogs and Eagles were tied 1-1 at halftime before Pella Christian scored in the second half to come away with the win.

The Van Meter boys will next take on Panorama in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 7 Tournament at 5 p.m. May 20 at Van Meter High School.

The girls will close the regular season against Collins-Maxwell at 5:30 p.m. May 20 at Collins-Maxwell High School.

Boys golf competes in sectionals tournament

The Van Meter boys golf team competed at sectionals against multiple teams Friday at Woodward-Granger High School.

The Bulldogs placed second overall in a field of six teams with a total score of 330. Des Moines Christian finished first with a score of 310.

The highest finisher for Van Meter was junior Dylan Sherlock, who placed third with a score of 77.

The Bulldogs also had two others in the top 10, sophomores Hagan Miller and Carter Durflinger tied for 10th with a score of 84.

With the second-place finish, Van Meter advances onto districts against multiple teams at 10 a.m. May 21 at Lincoln Valley Golf Course.