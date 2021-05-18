Van Meter track teams win qualifying meets, send multiple athletes to state

Megan Teske

Correspondent

With the track season winding down that now means it’s time for the state tournament.

The Van Meter boys and girls track teams had the state qualifying meet May 13 and had a successful day where each team ended up qualifying a number of athletes to the state tournament.

The girls track and field team qualified in 11 events while the boys track and field team qualified in nine events.

Head Coach Rick Roberts said the teams are pretty excited, as both teams won the state qualifying meets. The win was the first time the girls have ever won a state qualifying meet.

“I thought both teams did a really good job of competing,” Roberts said.

Even though the state tournament and state qualifiers is something teams build up to and get ready for all season, Roberts said you never really know what’s going to happen once you get to a meet like that.

Roberts said he thought they had some strong individuals on the girls side as well as some strong relays and thought they would have a chance to get through, but with a deeper field on the boys side, he said he thought it might be a little tougher.

“I thought both the boys and the girls did a really good job of rising to the occasion and being prepared,” Roberts said.

Out of the many who qualified for state for Van Meter, there is only one senior on the girl’s side who qualified and three seniors on the boy’s side.

Those qualifiers include Nora Matt, Ethan Fisher, Creighton Netten and Taylor Birks.

Roberts said they don’t have many seniors on either team, with both the boys and girls having a fairly young team, but he is happy that after last season was canceled, those seniors will get to run in the state track meet.

With a younger team, especially one with no season last year, that provides more room for improvement over the course of a season.

Roberts has seen both the girls and boys improve in how their times dropped and said they got in better shape as the season went on.

“We just continue to get better and I think most of that has been through the competitive day-in-day-out understanding this is the time of the year we want to be peaking,” Roberts said.

Now that the Bulldogs are preparing for the state track meet, Roberts doesn’t plan to change much of how practice is going and said it will be like a normal week of practice for Van Meter.

“Typically for state events, whether it be track or football or basketball, whatever, we try not to change anything,” Roberts said. “... we’re trying to peak for Thursday, Friday, Saturday this week and we’ll go from there.”

The state track meet will begin Thursday for both the boys and girls at Drake Stadium.

The events the Van Meter girls qualified in are the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, 800-meter run, 1,500-meter run, 400-meter hurdles, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, distance medley, sprint medley relay and long jump.

The events the Van Meter boys qualified for are the 110-meter hurdles, 400-meter hurdles, 4x200-meter relay, 4x400-meter relay, 4x800-meter relay, shuttle hurdle relay, high jump, long jump and shot put.