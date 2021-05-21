State track 2021: DCG relays shine, ADM boys chase title, Woodward surprises

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

It was another day full of records broken and a couple of potential state champs from the area at Friday's events down in Des Moines.

ADM (Boys)

The Tigers look to chase down another state title on Saturday as the 4x400 relay team of Nathan Royer, Dane Beals, Gabe Heitz and Ethan Juergens placed second behind Pella in the preliminary round Friday morning. After taking a second off their previous season-best, there's still a three-second gap with the Dutch.

ADM's day was otherwise slower as the Tigers only had three other events throughout the morning highlighted by the 4x200 team of Brevin Doll, Owen Higgins, Gabe Heitz, and Austin Younger placing fourth. The distance medley squad with Royer, Juergens, Clay Gustafson and Nate Mueller also took fourth.

Tate Stine-Smith and Lucas Curry took 11th and 15th place in the long jump. With two girls also in the event, ADM was the lone school in Class 3A to have four qualifiers.

Through two days, ADM ranks second in Class 3A with 30 points. Also in competition, Pella (45.5), Charles City (24), Dallas Center-Grimes (22), and North Polk (18).

ADM (Girls)

Running two relays for the day, the Tigers missed out on running the 4x100 again tomorrow as Makayla Crannell, Olivia Tolarri, Lauren Case and Ella Grossman's efforts took 10th place in the preliminary round with their fastest time of the season in 50.56 seconds.

Also in 10th place in the 4x200 were Crannell, Alexa Seidl, Ella Grossman and Tollari. Individually, Tollari's 17-foot-7 long jump put her in fourth place. Makayla Crannell placed 19th at 15-foot-8.25, making them the only school pair to finish in the top 20.

ADM has nine points overall at 18th place. Solon, Carlisle and Wahlert Catholic are tied for first with 26 points.

Dallas Center-Grimes (Boys)

The Mustangs put themselves in the driver's seat as their 4x100 team of Caden Grimes, Tonny Tarwo, Josh Hendricks, and Zach Brand took first place in the preliminaries, slipping by Carlisle by .12 seconds.

On the same note, the 4x200 team with Grimes, Brand, Jacob Hauschen and Gavin Todd took silver behind Carlisle by fractions of a second.

DCG also took third place in the distance medley and 20th place in the 4x400. Down on the field, Blake Willey and Grant Waymire were tied to the hip in 10th and 11th place, making them the only pair of classmates to hit over 50 feet.

As of Friday, DCG is in fourth place in Class 3A with 22 points. Conference foe Pella is the current frontrunner with 45.5 points.

Dallas Center-Grimes (Girls)

Of the 10 Class 3A schools that ran in both the boys and girls distance medleys, DCG is the only one to finish in the top 10 in both events. With Elle Nelson, Grace Mikota, Vanessa Bickford and Megan Sterbenz running in a time of 4:12.47, the Mustangs placed fourth overall and took four seconds off their previous record.

Bickford and Mikota also helped Dallas Center advance to Saturday's 4x400 finals as they took sixth place in the prelims along with Miranda Muhlstein and Meredith McDermott. Running solo in the 400 dash, Bickford placed 11th.

The Mustangs stand in 16th place with 11 points through two days. Solon, Carlisle and Wahlert Catholic are tied for first with 26 points.

Van Meter (Boys)

Ganon Archer had an extra spring in his step as his fifth place mark of 6-feet-3 in the high jump was the Bulldogs' top finish of the day.

Setting their new record in the 4x200 relay by half a second, Jack Pettit, Taylor Birks, Caden Peterson and Ganon Archer placed 11th. Van Meter's 4x400 team of Peterson, Archer, Chris Schreck and Creighton Netten also set their new PR and took 17th place.

Overall, the Bulldogs stand with three team points through two days.

Van Meter (Girls)

Zoie Vaught put a couple more points on the board for the Bulldogs as her 16-foot-8.25 leap landed her in seventh place in the Class 2A long jump by adding two inches to her PR.

Additionally, the 4x400 relay team of Norah Matt, Eden Moore, Mary Kelly and Maya Herman will run in Saturday's finals after placing fourth in the prelims.

Through Friday, Van Meter sits in a three-way tie with 14 team points. Mid-Prairie is currently running away with 31 points. No other team has more than 17.

Woodward-Granger (Boys)

Earlier in the month, Dylan McCaulley, Worth Henry, Christian Husmann and Dylan Bird took second place in the WCAC behind Van Meter. On the same track again, that same group lined up and it was the Hawks that rose to the occasion after coming in ranked 20th.

Not only did their time of 1:31.74 shed two seconds off their previous mark at the qualifying meet, it also set the school's new record set in 2009 by nearly a full second.

That puts a wrap on Woodward's state competition with three team points for 34th place. Among conference foes, Des Moines Christian has 10 points (16th), Van Meter also has three (34th) and ACGC has one point (44th). Madrid and Earlham are in first and second place in Class 1A.