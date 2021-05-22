State track 2021: ADM takes second overall, DCG and Van Meter earn medals

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After three days of events at Drake Stadium for the 2021 Iowa High School State Track & Field meet, ADM, Dallas-Center Grimes and Van Meter had plenty to write home about.

ADM (Boys)

After three days, ADM finished as the Class 3A runner-up with 75 total points, finishing just 5.5 points behind Pella. While a team effort that saw the Tigers contribute in 10 events in total, Nate Mueller's three individual state championships pushed ADM to lofty heights.

Mueller won the 800, 1600 and 3200 meter events to cap his already decorated high school career from multiple cross country championships. He also helped the Tigers place second in the 4x800 relay along with Nathan Royer, Ethan Juergens and Clay Gustafson.

Also bagging state titles were Brevin Doll in the 200 meter dash and the sprint medley team of Doll, Juergens, Austin Younger and Owen Higgins. Running solo, Doll broke his 200 meter school record with a finish of 22.19 seconds after placing second in the prelims.

ADM (Girls)

Competing in 10 events, the Tigers scored points with top-eight placements in two events to place 27th.

Olivia Tollari headlined the group with a fourth place mark in the long jump at 17-feet-7 and ran in three additional events. Appearing in three events total, Geneva Timmerman ran a 10:33:56 for fifth place in the 3000 meter run.

Dallas Center-Grimes (Boys)

When all the dust settled, the Mustangs wound up standing third on the team podium with 44 points. Scoring in seven events, the Mustangs went away with one state title and three runner-ups.

Chasing down the school's record of 42.78 seconds in the 4x100 relay, Caden Grimes, Tonny Tarwo, Josh Hendricks and Zach Brand were .03 away in the preliminary heat. With Carlisle's crew breathing down their neck Saturday, the Mustangs not only broke the record at 42.48 seconds but also collected the state title.

Grimes, Brand, Jacob Hauschen and Gavin Todd also landed in second place in the 4x200 as Carlisle crept through for the win.

On the distance end, Aidan Ramsey would have been a state champ in both the 1600 and 3200 meter events if not for ADM's Nate Mueller. Ramsey ran nearly stride-for-stride as he crossed the tape with less than four seconds between him and Mueller in both events. It was Mueller, Ramsey, then everyone else in the 3200 as there were 13 seconds separating Ramsey and third place.

Dallas Center-Grimes (Girls)

One of the busiest teams around with nearly two dozen athletes, the Mustang girls found themselves in 13th place Saturday with 22 points.

Megan Sterbenz kicked into a new gear in the 800 meters to take three seconds off her record. At 2:14.80, the senior was a mere five seconds away from claiming gold for DCG. Miranda Muhlstein finished 12th in 2:22.07. Only Solon's duo had a faster combined time.

Kileigh Lachacz's eighth place, 122-foot-10 discus gave the Mustangs their only other solo placement. DCG largely excelled in events as a team scoring in the 4x800 (4th — Grace Mikota, Hannah Little, Miranda Muhlstein, Megan Sterbenz), distance medley (4th — Elle Nelson, Grace Mikota, Vanessa Bickford, Megan Sterbenz) and 4x400 (6th — Vanessa Bickford, Meredith McDermott, Miranda Muhlstein, Grace Mikota).

Van Meter (Boys)

Competing in nine categories, the Van Meter boys placed in two events to rank 33rd overall with seven points.

Ganon Archer was the headline event as he took fifth place with a 6-foot-3 high jump. Ayden Netten's 6-foot-1 jump netted him 13th place. No other school had two qualifiers in the event.

Over in the shuttle hurdle relay, Ben Gilliland, Taylor Birks, Casey Trudo and Ryan Fisher placed fifth with a time of 1:01.70, ranked third in school history.

Van Meter (Girls)

After winning the WCAC meet earlier in the month, Van Meter's girls placed sixth with 34 points headlined by the program's first-ever state title.

With more than three seconds to spare, Mary Kelly, Maya Herman, Norah Matt and Clare Kelly's combined efforts in the 4x800 put the Bulldogs on the scoreboard Friday for 10 points. Herman, Kelly and Matt would also take second place in the 4x400 relay along with Eden Moore.

In solo events, Clare Kelly was the team's top contributor with silver in the 1500 at a time of 4:53.45. Herman finished seventh in a time of 59.62 seconds in the 400 dash.