ADM boys, girls golf advance to state, track teams wrap up season

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Boys and girls track and field finish season on high note

The ADM boys and girls track and field teams both finished their seasons at the state track meet May 20-22.

While the boys competed in 13 events, the girls competed in 10 events. In addition to first-place finishes, the boys team saw a number of medalists.

The 4x800-meter relay team finished second overall with a time of 7:59.17. The team was made up of seniors Ethan Juergens, Nate Mueller and Nathan Royer and junior Clay Gustafson.

Finishing in fourth place was the distance medley relay team at a time of 3:32.80, the 4x400-meter relay team with a time of 3:26.09 and the 4x200-meter relay team at a time of 1:31.07.

The distance medley team included Royer, Juergens, senior Austin Younger and junior Owen Higgins. Royer and Juergens were also a part of the 4x400 relay team that included junior Gabe Heitz and freshman Dane Beals. The 4x200 relay team consisted of Higgins, Heitz, Younger and freshman Brevin Doll.

Also placing inside the top 10 was senior Tate Stine-Smith, who finished sixth in the high jump at a jump of 5-11.

For the girls, junior Olivia Tollari placed fourth in the long jump with a jump of 17-07 while sophomore Geneva Timmerman finished fifth in the 3,000-meter run at a time of 10:33.56.

The 4x200-meter relay was the only other event inside the top 10 for the girls, finishing 10th at a time of 1:46.91. The team included Tollari, sophomores Alexa Seidl and Ella Grossman and freshman Makayla Crannell.

The state meet concludes the Tigers’ track season as they will look to build on this success next season.

Boys soccer wins second round of substate tournament

The ADM boys soccer team defeated Glenwood 3-0 during the second round of the Class 2A Substate 8 Tournament on May 24.

Senior Jacob Yanacheak led ADM with two goals, one off an assist from senior Zach Schippers and another headed in off a cross from freshman Peyton Meier. Senior Wade Forret scored the other goal in the game off an assist from Yanacheak.

The Tigers will now play Creston at 6:30 p.m. May 26 at ADM Stadium. Whoever wins that game will advance to the state tournament.

Girls golf competes at regionals

The ADM girls golf team competed at regionals May 24 against 11 other teams. The Tigers placed second overall with a total team score of 381 to punch their ticket to state.

The top finishers for ADM were juniors Monica Thomas and Emma Mellencamp, who finished fourth and fifth respectively with a score of 92 each. The finish qualifies each of them individually for state.

Also placing in the top 10 was senior Anna West, who placed eighth with a score of 96.

The Tigers will now prepare for the state tournament beginning at 10 a.m. June 1 at River Valley Golf Course.

Boys golf wins district meet

The ADM boys golf team competed at districts May 20 against four other teams and finished first. The Tigers had a total team score of 315 to tie for first with MOC-Floyd Valley and advance to state.

Junior Sam Hlas was the top finisher for ADM at districts, placing fourth with a score of 75. Also in the top 10 was senior Grant Garton, who finished seventh with a score of 77, and freshman Lincoln Banwart, who finished 10th with a score of 79.

The Tigers will begin state tournament play at 10 a.m. May 27 at Elmwood Country Club.