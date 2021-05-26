DCG boys soccer adds to win streak, girls golf on to state

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Postseason action continues for three teams while one Dallas Center-Grimes team concluded its season. (Note: Events covered May 17-24)

Soccer (Girls)

With a 9-1 win on May 18 over Newton (9-8), the Mustangs (10-5) move into their regular season finale with a road showdown against Oskaloosa (5-8) on May 25.

Just the second time DCG scored more than five goals in a game, the win over Newton marked the first time the Mustangs had three girls with multiple scores. Olivia Cyr, Kylie Knife and Avery Korsching had two scores apiece.

Soccer (Boys)

DCG (15-3) is on a heater right now. With a pair of 5-1 wins over Newton (9-10) and Webster City (11-9), DCG takes an eight-game win streak into the substate championship against Gilbert (12-8) on May 26.

Since losing 3-0 to DCG in the first week of May, the Tigers are 6-2 and have not allowed a goal in the past two games.

Golf (Boys)

Playing a full round in Waverly on May 21 with state qualification on the line, DCG finished in fourth place with a score of 336. Gilbert and Clear Lake qualified with scores of 297 and 330. Of the 10 other full rounds this season, DCG scored a 330 or better twice.

Golf (Girls)

While the boys' season came to an end, the Mustang girls move ahead after placing second at the regional meet in West Des Moines on Monday.

Scoring 380 as a team, DCG ranks 10th of the 10 qualifying teams based on regional performances. The odds-on favorite, WDM Valley ranks in first with a 304. Otherwise, qualifying scores ranged from 335-380, leaving the rest of the placements up in the air at the June 1 state meet in Ankeny.

Individually, Kaylin Petrack and Laura Klaessay ranked fifth and sixth at 90 strokes to qualify for state.