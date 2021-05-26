Van Meter girls golf punches ticket to state, track and boys soccer wrap seasons

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls and boys track and field finish season at state

The Van Meter girls and boys track and field teams closed out the season with some strong performances at state.

The state meet took place May 20-22 with the girls competing in 11 events and the boys competing in nine events.

For the girls, sophomore Clare Kelly finished second in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:53.45 while the Bulldogs also placed second in the 4x400-meter relay at a time of 4:01.27. The relay team consisted of senior Norah Matt, junior Maya Herman, sophomore Mary Kelly and freshman Eden Moore.

Also placing in the top five was the girls sprint medley relay, made up of Herman, Moore, junior Zoie Vaught and sophomore Ella Reimers, which placed fifth at state with a time of 1:50.91.

Kelly’s 1,500-meter run time and both the sprint medley relay and 4x400-meter relay time were school records.

On the boys side, the highest finisher at state for Van Meter was junior Ganon Archer in the high jump in fifth place at a jump of 6-03.

Also placing in fifth was the boys shuttle hurdle relay at a time of 1:01.70, a school record, with the team including senior Taylor Birks, juniors Ryan Fisher and Casey Trudo and sophomore Ben Gilliland.

The state meet closes out the season for Van Meter track as they will now look to continue the success next season.

Girls golf finishes first at regionals

The Van Meter girls golf team competed at the 2A Region 2 Championships on May 24, where they placed first overall out of five total teams.

The Bulldogs finished with a total team score of 344 points to give them the win and send them to state.

Senior Kylie Carey won meet medalist with a score of 70 while senior London Wille was meet runner-up with a score of 76. The first and second place finishes for Carey and Wille also qualify them as individuals for state.

The state meet begins at 10 a.m. June 1 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown.

Boys soccer beats Panorama, falls to Greene County

The Van Meter boys soccer team beat Panorama in the first round of the Class 1A Substate 7 Tournament on May 20.

The Bulldogs took down the Panthers 5-0.

Freshman Ben Gordon led Van Meter with two goals while junior Evan Oliver, freshman Andruw Cockburn and sophomore Will Gordon each added a goal of their own.

Sophomore goalkeeper Ashtian Watson had six saves during the game to keep a clean sheet.

Van Meter then fell to Greene County on May 24 in the second round of the tournament. The Bulldogs fell to the Rams 2-1 to end their season.