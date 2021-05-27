DCG heads to third straight tourney after revenge over Gilbert

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Call it payback. Call it irony. Call it proof. Whatever it is, Dallas-Center Grimes (16-3) won 3-0 over Gilbert (12-9) on Wednesday en route to the state tournament for the third season in a row.

With last season being scrapped, the last game the Mustangs played was the 2-0 loss to the Tigers in the 2019 opening round of the state tournament. That gives DCG two wins over Gilbert this season and sends the Mustangs into the tourney on a nine-game win streak.

No false confidence

Halfway through the first half, Jacob Ewers put the Mustangs on the board and a mere five minutes later off Kendall Bickford's leg, DCG was riding high on a 2-0 lead.

This whole season, DCG is 15-0 when holding a two-point lead. They still weren't comfortable. Even with the team's past success, punching their state ticket wasn't a guarantee.

"The second goal is almost the most tricky in soccer because you get that false security," DCG head coach Collin Lane said. "They get one more in and it changes the dynamic of the game. Momentum shifts back and it very easily could not for the other side."

Once co-captain Eli Followwill's athletic goal in the second half put the Mustangs up 3-0, the whole team erupted. Still half an hour left in the game, it was hard to not expect the W.

"Scoring is great but that's not happening without everyone else around me," Followwill said after the game.

Different every time

After completing the shutout, Lane took a minute to reflect on the ongoing mission to bring home the program's first state title.

"Every year is different. It's always a different group of guys. This year's playing style is different than the last two times we've been," Lane said. "It's a young group. Pretty much a 50/50 split between [all grades]. Know that we're kind of guiding these younger guys into their first experience at state. That's really exciting about the future of the program."

Bracketology

After surviving Gilbert's trap game, DCG comes into the state tournament as the two-seed and will play seven-seed Waverly-Shell Rock (13-6) at 3 p.m. on June 1 at James W. Crownie Park in Des Moines.

The Go-Hawks have not appeared in the tournament since 2015 and haven't won a tournament game since 2014. Hoping to change that is senior Jeremie Poudrier, the leading scorer in Class 2A with 38 goals. After him, there's a steep drop-off to Carter Fecht with 16 goals. In comparison, DCG has three scorers between Followwill, Ewers and Jacob Adams that have at least 12 goals.

A win against the Go-Hawks would put DCG against either Bondurant-Farrar or Sergeant Bluff-Luton. On the opposite side of the bracket is top-seeded Xavier as well as conference foe Pella as the four-seed.