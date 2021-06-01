Van Meter girls soccer continues post-season run, baseball and softball teams kick off seasons

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls soccer competes in regionals

The Van Meter girls soccer team competed in the quarterfinals of the regional tournament May 26. The Bulldogs defeated the Creston Panthers 10-0.

Leading the charge for Van Meter was freshman Eden Moore, who put five goals in the back of the net. Junior Zoie Vaught contributed three more goals for the Bulldogs. Also scoring a goal was sophomore Mary Kelly and freshman Eve Hyer, who each had one.

Van Meter will now play in the semifinals of the regional tournament against Centerville at 5 p.m. June 1 at Van Meter High School.

A win over Centerville would send the Bulldogs to the regional championship, taking place at 6 p.m. June 4. They would play the winner of the Gilbert-Nodaway Valley game.

Baseball kicks season into gear

The Van Meter baseball team started its season out strong with a number of games last week, winning them all.

The Bulldogs first took on Interstate 35 on May 25 and won 11-1. Senior Jacob Blomgren led the team with three RBIs and a batting average of .667.

Van Meter next played Creston on May 26 and defeated the Panthers 11-1. Senior Zach Pleggenkuhle pitched five innings with nine strikeouts.

Van Meter then played a doubleheader against Ogden on May 27, where the Bulldogs took both games.

The Bulldogs won game one 7-2. Van Meter had a team batting average of .387, led by Blomgren and sophomore Levi Beeler, who both had a batting average of .667. Junior Jack Pettit pitched 5 2/3 innings and had eight total strikeouts.

The Bulldogs closed the week with a win in game two over Ogden 9-1. Van Meter had four runs in both the first and fourth inning to gain a solid lead over Ogden. Junior Ganon Archer pitched 4 ⅔ innings and had 14 strikeouts.

Van Meter will look to stay undefeated against Greene County at 7 p.m. June 1. The Bulldogs then play another game against Panorama at 5 p.m. June 3. Both games are at Van Meter High School.

Softball gets season underway

The Van Meter softball team had a busy start to its season, playing seven games in the first week of the season and coming away with a 5-2 record.

The Bulldogs first fell to Interstate 35 3-2 on May 25. The Bulldogs and Roadrunners were tied up until the sixth inning, when the Roadrunners had two runs to the Bulldogs’ one to pull away.

Van Meter turned it around May 26 against Des Moines Roosevelt, winning 11-1. Sophomores Ella Reimers and Macy Blomgren each had a home run in the game, with Reimers also leading the team in RBIs with three.

The Bulldogs continued their winning ways in a doubleheader with Ogden on May 27, winning game one 13-1 and game two 15-5.

Van Meter started the first game out strong, with nine runs coming in the first inning. The team had a batting average of .429 in the first game.

In game two, the Bulldogs picked up seven runs in the third inning. Blomgren had a strong game with a home run and a .600 batting average, she led the team with three RBIs.

Van Meter ended the week playing in the Winterset Tournament on May 29, where they went 2-1.

The Bulldogs first defeated Mount Ayr 3-2 and went on to capture a win over Earlham as well, winning 14-5. Van Meter lost its final game of the tournament to Winterset, falling 8-2.

The Bulldogs next play Pleasantville at 7 p.m. June 2 at Van Meter High School.