ADM girls golf and boys soccer teams compete at state

Megan Teske

Correspondent

Girls golf competes at state

The ADM girls golf team started the first day of state tournament play June 1.

The Tigers advanced onto state after getting a second-place finish at regionals to qualify the whole team for state.

Head Coach Dana Brown said going into the regional meet, she knew the team had a decent shot at landing in the top two but the team had to show up and play to get there.

“I think the biggest thing for us was getting the team to believe that they had the ability to pull off a good score and that they also deserve that type of success,” Brown said.

ADM also had two individual qualifiers for state, juniors Monica Thomas and Emma Mellencamp.

Brown, in her third year as a head coach, said the improvement she has seen from the team is outstanding and rewarding to see.

She said for the program to qualify for state indicates a resurgence in girls golf for the Tigers and she’s hopeful it will put them back on the map as a competitive team.

The state golf tournament is at ADM’s home course, giving an advantage to the Tigers as they compete in the meet.

“We know the course up and down, we practice it all year round so that’s an incredible advantage for us,” Brown said.

Brown said since they qualified for state, they started preparing by focusing on strategies for specific holes and club distances.

Qualifying for state was a big goal for the Tigers this season, and in addition to that, Brown said she was proud of how the girls started to believe in themselves.

“[I’m proud of] the shift in mentality that they’re great athletes that can perform under pressure and are worthy of the success that we’re now experiencing,” Brown said.

Brown finished by saying how proud she was of the seniors and that the upperclassmen transformed the program in a short span of time and the underclassmen are excited and have momentum for next season.

The Tigers will continue the second day of the state tournament June 2 at the River Valley Golf Course.

The boys golf team also competed at state on May 27 and 28 in Marshalltown. The Tigers wrapped up their season with an eighth place finish.

Boys soccer advances to state

The ADM boys soccer team competed in the substate championship May 26 against Creston, defeating the Panthers 2-0.

Senior Josh Pike scored the first goal for ADM off an assist from senior Jacob Yanacheak to put the Tigers up 1-0 at halftime. Pike then returned the favor and assisted Yanacheak in a goal of his own in the second half.

Senior goalkeeper Logan Krantz had one save in the game for another clean sheet.

The win over Creston earned the Tigers a ticket to the state tournament. ADM took down Pella 2-1 on June 1 at James W. Cownie Soccer Park. The win sends the team to the next round where the Tigers will play CR Xavier at 2:30 p.m. June 3.

Girls soccer closes regular season

The ADM girls soccer team finished out the regular season with a game against Norwalk on May 25, falling 3-0 to the warriors.

Sophomore goalkeeper Dani Person had 10 saves in the game.

ADM will take on Winterset during the regional semifinal on June 2 at ADM High School. A win would send the Tigers to the regional championship game at 6 p.m. June 4 against the winner of the Norwalk-Des Moines Hoover game.