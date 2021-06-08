ADM boys soccer ends season at state semifinals, baseball and softball teams have busy week

Megan Teske

Special to Dallas County News

Boys soccer sees season end in state semifinals

The ADM boys soccer team closed out their season June 3 after reaching the semifinals in the state tournament.

To get to the state tournament, the Tigers won the 2A Substate 8 Tournament, defeating Glenwood 3-0 and Creston 2-0 to get there.

Head coach Bill Shields said a big factor in winning those games was the team coming together.

ADM then beat Pella 2-1 in the state quarterfinals but fell to Xavier 2-0 in the semifinals to stop the Tigers from going any further. Shields said Xavier was the better team and the Tigers needed everything to go right for them to win.

“It was probably one of those games where every little thing just had to go right for us,” Shields said.

Despite their season coming to an end, Shields is proud of how the Tigers dealt with adversity and never gave up.

He said the Nevada game where ADM rallied after being down 1-0 and came back to win in overtime was a great example of this.

“The way in which this group coped with adversity and never gave up would be the things I’ll remember most about them,” Shields said.

The Tigers finished the season with a 15-5 record, including 11 shutouts, which Shields said was a tribute to senior goalkeeper Logan Krantz and the defense.

Shields said a big part of ADM’s success was the fact that they didn’t give up any goals in a large number of games.

Another contributing factor to the team’s success, Shields said, was that it wasn’t all about one or two people scoring.

“There’s 11, 12 seniors in the group and that was a foundation of our success, the way in which that group worked together,” Shields said.

With so many seniors graduating, ADM will look to the younger players for success next season.

“Next year’s team is going to be pretty young, but we have some talented young players and the experience that they gained and the others gained this year will help us when we get started,” Shields said.

Softball continues strong season

The ADM softball team had a number of games this past week.

The Tigers started with a game June 2 against North Polk, where they won 5-4. ADM was helped by sophomore pitcher Aliya Yanga, who had 12 strikeouts in the game.

The Tigers then played Ballard on June 3, falling 7-1. Ballard had a strong start to the game, earning six runs in the first inning.

ADM turned it around June 4 against Van Meter, winning 9-4. The Tigers collected eight runs in the first three innings to put them ahead 8-1. ADM was led by junior Olivia Tollari, who had four RBIs and went three for four on a .750 batting average.

To open the week, the Tigers played Bondurant-Farrar on June 7, defeating the Bluejays 8-4. Freshman Kaylee Smith led the team in RBIs with four and a home run, while Yanga pitched eight strikeouts in five innings.

ADM next plays Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at ADM High School. The Tigers travel to play Carlisle at 7:30 p.m. June 10 at Carlisle High School.

Baseball has tough week

The ADM baseball team had three games within the last week where the Tigers went 1-2.

The Tigers opened with a game against North Polk on June 2, falling 2-1. ADM picked up its run in the first inning and led 1-0, but the Comets scored a run in the third and fourth inning to take the lead.

Senior Tate Stine-Smith pitched all seven innings for seven strikeouts, however North Polk pitched 11 strikeouts in seven innings to hold the lead.

ADM then played Ballard on June 3 and lost 3-2. Both teams were tied 2-2 after the third inning, but the Bombers collected another run in the fifth for the win.

The Tigers turned it around June 7 against Bondurant-Farrar, winning 6-2. Sophomore Sam Holloway went three for three to lead the team with a 1.000 batting average with one RBI. ADM had a team batting average of .286 to the Bluejays’ .154 team average.

The Tigers will look to keep the wins coming against Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 9 at ADM High School. ADM will take on Carlisle at 6 p.m. June 10 at Carlisle High School.