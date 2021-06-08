DCG softball beats state champ, baseball upsets Grinnell

Sean Cordy

Special to Dallas County News

After starting the season with a handful of tough losses, the Mustangs strung together a number of landmark wins to pick up the momentum. (Note: Games covered from June 1-7)

Baseball (3-5)

Still trying to get their overall record into positive territory, the Mustangs put up more than a fight against a pair of top teams on their home diamond.

Through six innings, DCG held a 2-1 lead over No. 5 Winterset (Class 3A). Then the Huskies won with a walk-off on June 1. The following day, the Mustangs handed No. 10 Grinnell (Class 3A) its only loss of the season. After giving up three runs in the first inning, DCG won 4-3 in the first half of the doubleheader but lost 10-6 in the ensuing action.

DCG then won back-to-back games against Indianola (9-4) and Pella Christian (1-9) with a pair of mid-game comebacks.

Through seven games, Clayton Campidilli, Caden Grimes and Nate Waknitz lead the team with five hits each. Grimes also leads the team in RBI and steals.

Softball (6-6)

Still holding on to the top ranking in Class 4A, the Mustangs had an eventful week against a number of the state's top teams as they had six games against ranked opponents.

Giving DCG a big push on the leaderboards, the Mustangs crushed the reigning Class 4A state champs, No. 2 Winterset in an 8-1 win. Before that June 1 matchup, the Huskies hadn't scored fewer than four runs in a game. DCG's defense backed up pitcher Hannah Luellen to allow just four hits.

The Mustangs followed up with a pair of dominant wins against No. 13 Grinnell (Class 4A) and eked out a 7-6 win over No. 4 Indianola (Class 5A) in the final inning.

Then came a comparatively rough stretch as No. 11 Boone (Class 4A) won a 10-6 battle as the Toreadors proved to have some of the best bats around. That was followed by Class 5A losses to Waukee and Urbandale.