ADM softball sees bats come alive in win over Gilbert

Megan Teske

Special to Dallas County News

ADM softball has busy week ahead

The ADM softball team is gearing up for a busy week of competition, and it began with a game against Gilbert.

ADM took on Gilbert on June 14 and came away with an 11-1 win. Head coach Lindsay Stanford said ADM came out hot with the girls’ bats coming alive.

While everybody contributed to the win, she noted some standouts in the game.

Senior Brooke Hickey had a strong game with a home run, a double and a triple.

“Her bat’s been hot all the time but just seeing that was super great,” Stanford said. “We also had six doubles I believe as a team.”

Stanford added that freshman pitcher Cameran Smith did a great job on the mound keeping the other team off balance and switching things up.

Smith isn’t the only underclassmen stepping up for the Tigers. Stanford said some of the other younger players on the team are going back and forth between junior varsity and varsity as they get more comfortable.

“Overall I’m very pleased with how our younger classmen are stepping up and becoming leaders and not being seen as underclassmen,” Stanford said.

For the remainder of the week, ADM has a full slate of games, with June 15 being its only off day as the team the Tigers were scheduled to play forfeited.

To stay fresh and be ready for the games, Stanford said the team is still getting up for early morning weight training, staying hydrated and arriving as late as possible for games to minimize time in the heat.

As for how they are preparing for each team, Stanford said the Tigers are mostly focusing on themselves.

“Some teams we look at what teams may or may not do but not necessarily focusing in on what do we need to do differently for this game,” Stanford said. “We just need to go out and play Tiger ball every single opportunity we get.”

The softball team next plays against Boone at 7:30 p.m. June 16 at ADM High School then against Carroll at 7 p.m. June 17 at Carroll High School.

ADM baseball has rough week

The ADM baseball team had a few games in the past week, with games not going the Tigers’ way.

The Tigers first played Winterset on June 9, falling 8-5.

ADM was leading the Huskies 5-0 up until the sixth inning, when the Huskies scored seven runs to put them ahead. Winterset capped it off with one final run in the final inning to make it eight.

The Tigers looked to bounce back against Carlisle on June 10 but lost 8-2. The Wildcats got out to a 5-1 start after two innings and scored three more in the fourth inning to put it away.

The new week provided a new chance for a win for ADM.

ADM played Gilbert on June 14, dropping the third game in a row 9-2. Gilbert scored five runs in the second inning and its pitcher threw eight strikeouts in seven innings to stop ADM from scoring until the sixth inning.

The Tigers will look to turn it around against Boone at 7:30 p.m. June 16 at ADM High School then against Carroll at 7:30 p.m. June 17 at Carroll High School.