DCG softball, baseball hang tight with Norwalk

Sean Cordy

Special to Dallas County News

It was another week of steep competition for the Mustangs as the Little Hawkeye Conference appears to have settled into a groove. (Note: Events covered from June 7-14)

Baseball (5-10)

After a one-run loss to Pella (11-5) and a doubleheader loss to Norwalk (14-1), the Mustangs now sit fifth in the conference standings. All things considered, the record barely tells the story as Norwalk narrowly won both games. Through five innings, the first game was tied 2-2 while DCG held on to a 2-0 lead in the second game before the Warriors powered through on a last gasp of air.

Those close losses were made possible by pitcher Huston Halverson allowing just five hits in Game 1 while Brock Junge gave up three hits to go with five strikeouts in Game 2.

Even less mercy was shown in the ensuing games as one Des Moines Christian (13-3) proved its worth as a premier Class 2A program with a 5-0 win and Gilbert (9-4) won in walk-off fashion 4-3 at Saturday's tournament in Urbandale. Halverson brought his A-game as he raked in five total hits across the two games.

Softball (11-9)

DCG softball also ran into trouble with Norwalk (11-5) with a pair of losses on Friday. Compared with the baseball team's games, it was a near-mirror image as the Warriors managed to withstand the pressure just a little longer than the Mustangs as both games saw runs come at a premium.

After four scoreless innings to start the night, DCG was the first team to strike in the fifth inning before Norwalk took over with a three-run sixth inning to seal the deal. That was followed by an eight-inning scoring drought in the second game despite a combined 24 batters on base. Norwalk finally ended the ordeal with a run in the ninth inning to notch the sixth straight win over the Mustangs.

While those games temporarily put DCG below .500, the Mustangs came back around for three wins against Atlantic (16-3), Knoxville (11-6) and Creston (9-9) at a weekend tournament. Elle Nelson had one of the team's top solo performances of the season with four hits, three doubles and three runs against Knoxville.