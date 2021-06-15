Van Meter baseball, softball teams pick up wins

Megan Teske

Special to Dallas County News

Baseball wins some more

The Van Meter baseball team was busy over the weekend and extended its record to 12-3.

The Bulldogs started with a doubleheader against West Central Valley on June 10, winning big in both games.

Van Meter took game one 18-1 behind a strong showing from senior Jacob Blomgren. Blomgren hit a home run and went three for four with a .750 batting average and led the team with four RBIs.

In game two, the Bulldogs won 12-2, getting off to a solid start with six runs in the first inning. Junior Ganon Archer went two for three at bat, resulting in a team-leading two triples and four RBIs.

Van Meter then played North Polk on June 11, but fell to the Comets 4-3. The Bulldogs led 3-0 all game until the final inning, when North Polk scored four runs to capture the win.

Van Meter then lost its next game against Winterset on June 12, falling 6-5. The Huskies had a solid final two innings, scoring all six runs in the last two.

The Bulldogs were able to turn it around in the new week against Pleasantville. Van Meter played the Trojans on June 14 and won 6-1. Senior Zach Pleggenkuhle pitched 14 strikeouts in six innings to help lead Van Meter to victory.

Van Meter will look to continue its winning ways against Woodward-Granger in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. June 17 at Van Meter High School.

Softball stays strong

The Van Meter softball team has also continued to win games, holding a solid record of 16-6.

The Bulldogs played West Central Valley in a doubleheader on June 10, winning game one 11-0 and game two 6-1.

Sophomore Macy Blomgren led the team in game one going three for four at bat, which included a home run, triple and double and three RBIs. She also pitched four innings for nine strikeouts.

The Bulldogs then fell to North Polk 5-1 on June 11. The Comets’ team batting average of .321 gave them the edge over the Bulldogs’ final team batting average of .115.

Van Meter turned it around June 12 against Treynor and won 11-0. The Bulldogs got off to a strong start with six runs in the first inning.

The Bulldogs played again June 12 against St. Edmond, winning 12-0. Eighth grader Finley Netten went two for two and led with three RBIs while Blomgren pitched four innings for six strikeouts.

Van Meter carried its win streak into the new week, beating Pleasantville 9-5 on June 14. The Bulldogs’ five-run fourth inning helped propel them to a win over the Trojans.

Van Meter will now take on Woodward-Granger for a doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m. June 17 at Van Meter High School.