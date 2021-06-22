ADM baseball bounces back, softball competes in tournaments

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Baseball bounces back

The ADM baseball team played in the Battle of Council Bluffs Baseball Classic on June 19.

The Tigers were able to bounce back and go 1-1 at the Classic after falling 6-3 to Boone and 15-5 to Carroll earlier in the week.

At the Classic, ADM first took on Glenwood, winning 14-12. The Tigers got out to a strong start against the Rams, scoring nine runs in the first inning, but Glenwood rallied and came back and took the lead at one point before ADM came out on top.

Head Coach Jason Book said the game was a good team performance, with freshman pitcher Grant Rychnovsky closing out the game and sealing the deal.

Book said the reason ADM got off to a strong nine-run start was due to the Tigers getting walked and then hitting with runners in scoring position.

“With our scoring position we’re getting those base hits, the doubles in the gaps where guys can score,” Book said.

ADM then was defeated in the second game by Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-1 in what Book said was a good and fast game.

Book said the lack of runs for ADM in the second game was partially due to where some of the Tigers’ hits landed, as neither team committed many errors.

“We had a few opportunities, we just, for whatever reason, couldn’t capitalize, couldn’t really use our bunt game because of the out situation,” Book said.

The Tigers then turned it around with a win over Perry on June 21, winning 12-0.

Book said with a tough few games coming up, he tried to get as many players in the game and at bat as possible.

With more games on the schedule this week, Book said ADM is going to take each game one day at a time and it will come down to not making physical mistakes. He added they also try not to overwork the players to help keep the team fresh.

“We’re super efficient with our practices and keep them as short as we can and still get quality work in,” Book said.

The Tigers next play North Polk at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at North Polk High School.

Softball competes in a couple of tournaments

The ADM softball team competed in two tournaments over the weekend, the Roland Story Tournament on June 18 and the Kiwanis Tournament on June 19.

The Tigers first played BCLUW and Mount Vernon in the Roland Story Tournament, going 1-1.

ADM took down BCLUW 15-0 behind senior Brooke Hickey and sophomore pitcher Tess Boorn. Hickey went two for three at the plate for a home run and two RBIs while Boorn threw four strikeouts in four innings.

The Tigers then fell to Mount Vernon 2-0. The Mustangs’ pitcher threw 11 strikeouts in the game to lead to an ADM .217 team batting average and five total hits.

ADM was able to bounce back in the Kiwanis Tournament against South Hamilton and Benton.

The Tigers first beat South Hamilton 17-1 behind four home runs. Hickey, juniors Olivia Tollari and Brynn Busta and freshman Madison Siefken each had a homer in the game.

ADM then defeated Benton 6-5 to close out the week. Hickey had another home run in the game and two RBIs while sophomore pitcher Aliya Yanga pitched five strikeouts in six innings to collect the win.

The win streak continued into the new week against Perry on June 21, where ADM won 6-1.

The Tigers put up three runs in the first and third innings, led by a couple of home runs, one from Yanga and the other from Busta, to pick up the win over the Jayettes.

ADM will look to extend its win streak against North Polk at 7:30 p.m. June 23 at ADM High School.