DCG baseball takes down Gilbert, softball beats Oskaloosa

It was a light week of work for the Mustangs as both softball and baseball teams lost out on one game due to weather. In the games they did play, Dallas Center-Grimes continued to show its unpredictability. (Note: Events covered June 14-21)

Baseball (9-11)

Dallas Center's last week of work proved the Mustangs are one of the most unpredictable yet dangerous teams around. After barely beating Newton (4-13) by one run on June 14, they cruised through a doubleheader with Oskaloosa (3-16) for a pair of conference wins.

That momentum was enough for a revenge 7-6 win over No. 4 Gilbert after the Mustangs rallied four runs in the seventh inning to force extra innings. Brenen Harris had a field day as he scored three of four times on base for the team lead.

Back in Little Hawkeye action on Monday, the Mustangs looked to be in trouble against Indianola (17-6) after losing the first half of the doubleheader 7-3. They turned around for a 17-5 win in the nightcap. The 12-run margin is now the largest of DCG's season.

Softball (13-11)

DCG's week was quiet compared to the rest of the season as the Mustangs only had two doubleheaders on the schedule. They won a combined 12-9 against Oskaloosa (12-12) on June 16 but would fall 16-12 to Indianola (24-3), falling further down in the conference standing behind one of the top ranked programs in the state.

The Mustangs now stand third in the Little Hawkeye with a 9-4 record in league play behind the Indians and Norwalk.

On an individual basis, Indianola has dominated the leaderboard as well but a number of Mustangs make appearances in the top five. Kylie Merical is fifth overall with 22 runs scored while Elle Nelson is third with five home runs.