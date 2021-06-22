Van Meter softball extends win streak, baseball has unsteady week

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Softball has good week

The Van Meter softball team has continued to rack up the wins recently.

After the Bulldogs went 3-0 in their games during the week, the team capped it off with two more at the Indian Classic on June 19.

Van Meter first played Oskaloosa at the Classic, defeating the Indians 12-1. The Bulldogs then won again against Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6-3.

Head coach James Flaws said the team played complete games in both games.

“I thought both efforts were great in all three phases of the game,” Flaws said. “Offense, defense and then in the circle.”

The Bulldogs were able to hold their opponents to one and three runs each at the Classic, a contributing factor in the win.

Flaws said throwing strikes has helped the rest of the defense feel confident and helped them be able to make the play when the ball is put in play.

“They’ve done a really good job staying focused defensively,” Flaws said. “When we strike people out a lot it’s easy to lose focus but our girls stay engaged, they’re always ready for the play.”

Van Meter extended the win streak into the new week, beating Twin Cedars 2-1 on June 21 in what Flaws called a pitchers’ duel.

Flaws said both pitchers were cruising and the Bulldogs were able to get two runs in the first after doing some little things.

“We were able to push two runs across in the first inning and luckily that was all we needed to win,” Flaws said.

Flaws added that it was good for the team to be in the situation where the pitching and defense had to be ready and the Bulldogs learned how to win a close game.

After the win over Twin Cedars, Van Meter now sits at 21-6. To keep the momentum going, Flaws said the Bulldogs have to stay focused and understand each night is an opportunity to get better and grow.

Flaws said a motivator is that a lot of Van Meter’s upcoming games are conference games against teams the Bulldogs could also see in the postseason.

To prepare for the upcoming games, Flaws said the Bulldogs are going to focus on their offense and hitting the ball hard at the right time.

“Our goal is to have a couple runs an inning or one run an inning, that way we can keep putting pressure on the defense, putting pressure on their offense,” Flaws said.

Van Meter next plays Woodward-Granger at 10 a.m. June 23 at Van Meter High School.

Baseball has unsteady week

The Van Meter baseball team had a few games in the last week where the Bulldogs went 2-2.

The Bulldogs first played a doubleheader against Woodward-Granger on June 17, splitting games. Van Meter lost game one 6-4 but bounced back and won game two 5-2.

In game one, the Bulldogs and Hawks were tied up 2-2 at the end of seven innings. The game went to an eighth inning where the Hawks scored four runs to Van Meter’s two.

The Bulldogs turned it around in game two. Van Meter was led by junior Ganon Archer, who pitched 12 strikeouts in five ⅓ innings.

Van Meter then played in a tournament June 19 where the Bulldogs played Greene County and Ames.

Van Meter first defeated Greene County 7-3, led by junior Jack Pettit, who went two for three for a .667 batting average and one RBI and Archer, who led with two RBIs.

The Bulldogs then fell to Ames 9-5. The Little Cyclones got out to a strong start with four runs in the first inning.

Van Meter will take on AC/GC in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. June 24 at AC/GC High School.