ADM softball continues to stay focused, baseball picks up win over Bondurant-Farrar

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Softball works to stay mentally focused

After defeating Ballard at the end of last week, the ADM softball team started the new week with a loss to Bondurant-Farrar.

The Tigers ended the week with a win over Ballard on June 24, defeating the Bombers 12-2.

After ADM lost to Ballard earlier on in the season, Head Coach Lindsay Stanford said the team got redemption and had some extra motivation to go out and win.

Stanford said the Tigers’ bats came out hot and the team was seeing the ball really well, which was one of the reasons they were able to be so successful in scoring runs.

“Our hitting overall, all of the girls are very confident, they worked their tails off in the offseason,” Stanford said. “Any given night, any of them should be able to put the ball in play.”

The Tigers then opened the week with a game against Bondurant-Farrar on June 28, falling 8-0.

Stanford said the team expected the bats to come alive, but instead the Tigers were flat with a number of errors putting the Tigers behind early.

“We had just as many errors as we did hits,” Stanford said. “We’re definitely not going to win ball games when that happens.”

She added that ADM needs to be mentally prepared for every game and isn’t overlooking any team.

The Tigers have a big week ahead of them with games against Winterset and Carlisle as well as the DCG Tournament. Stanford wants the team to stay mentally focused and continue to look forward, something she said the Tigers are already doing in practice.

“There was a lot of energy, we kind of put things in the past,” Stanford said. “We can’t really talk about what happened yesterday because there’s nothing that we can do about it, we’re going to continue to look forward.”

For its upcoming games, Stanford is having ADM continue to focus on putting the ball into play and sharpening up its defense.

ADM will look to bounce back against Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Winterset High School.

Baseball picks up win over Bondurant-Farrar

The ADM baseball team had a tough few games within the past week.

On June 23, the Tigers played North Polk and fell 5-1.

The Comets got out to a solid start by scoring five runs in the first inning, leaving the Tigers left trying to play catch up, a tall task given the Tigers’ .087 team batting average in the game.

ADM then tried to turn things around June 24 against Ballard, but fell 9-4. The Tigers started out ahead, up 4-2 at the end of the fourth inning, but the Bombers took the lead with a strong fifth and sixth inning scoring four and three runs respectively.

The Tigers closed the week with a game against Centerville on June 25, falling 6-1.

ADM struggled to hit the ball against the Big Reds, going three for 21 for a team batting average of .143.

The Tigers opened the new week with a 1-0 win over Bondurant-Farrar on June 28.

Senior Tate Stine-Smith led the team pitching six strikeouts in seven innings and going two for three at bat. Senior Cole Williamson had the only run in the game for the Tigers.

The Tigers will look to keep the wins coming when they play Winterset at 7:30 p.m. June 30 at Winterset High School.