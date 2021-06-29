DCG baseball upsets Norwalk, softball eyes postseason

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes' regular season games are numbered now that the postseason brackets have started to roll out. And with that, the Mustangs have begun to zero in and picked up a few key wins to establish much-needed momentum over the past week. (Note: Events covered from June 22-28)

Baseball (11-11)

Just when you think the Mustangs are out, they get right back in. Looking to get to get back above .500 following a rough patch at the start of the month, DCG has now won seven of its last eight games since June 14. A win over Gilbert the previous week was a big prove-it moment and the Mustangs picked up a 4-3 win Monday against Norwalk (23-2) to make an even bolder statement as the postseason approaches.

Down 2-0 early, DCG took the lead in the fifth inning and narrowly avoided a comeback from the Warriors in the final frames. Trevor Hamil allowed just seven runners on base in 5.1 innings with four strikeouts. Brock Junge came in for relief to allow two Warriors aboard but none could advance into scoring position, sealing the save.

At the plate, it was the heart of the Mustangs' bats that made the biggest waves as Caleb Dicken, Clayton Campidilli and Jordan Sedivec each drove in one run. Dicken scored twice himself while Sedivec led the team with two hits.

In addition to the momentum-shifting win against one of the top ranked programs, the Mustangs also beat Pella Christian (8-18) with a score of 6-4. Dicken, Campidilli and Sedivec each had two hits.

DCG has also received its postseason assignment in 3A along with ADM, Boone, Clarke, Creston, Grinnell, Perry and Saydel. Games begin July 16.

Softball (16-3)

The Mustangs built a bit of momentum with three straight wins against Pella Christian (12-17), Pella (4-24) and Durant (13-18) for a combined score of 32-9. Then came two of the team's toughest matchups of the season Saturday and Monday against Pleasant Valley (21-6) and Norwalk (21-8) where DCG lost 5-1 and 2-0 respectively. Without full stats available, the biggest news of the week comes via the playoff picture's announcement.

Dallas Center will host either Gilbert (12-13) or Waterloo East (12-20) on July 10 in the second round of region 4A-5. DCG baseball has split its series with Gilbert but the softball team has yet to face the Tigers, or the East Trojans.