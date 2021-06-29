Van Meter softball has strong week, baseball sees mixed results

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Baseball has up and down week

The Van Meter baseball team had mixed results during a handful of games last week.

The Bulldogs first competed in a doubleheader with AC/GC on June 24 where they went 1-1.

Van Meter won game one 7-0 behind juniors Casey Trudo and Ganon Archer and senior Jacob Blomgren. Trudo led the team with two RBIs while Blomgren and Archer each went two for three and recorded a run and RBI each.

Game two against the Chargers didn’t go quite the same, as the Bulldogs fell 2-0.

AC/GC’s two runs came in the third inning while Van Meter was unable to get much going on offense, going three for 20 as a team at the plate.

The Bulldogs then played again June 25 in the Prange Classic, first playing Assumption.

Van Meter fell to the Knights 4-3. Both teams were tied 3-3 at the end of six innings, but Assumption scored one more run in the seventh inning to get the win.

The Bulldogs turned it around in their second game against Waverly-Shell Rock, winning 7-1.

Senior Zach Pleggenkuhle pitched 11 strikeouts in six innings while also going two for four at the plate for a triple and a run to help lead the team. Junior Zach Pettit led with two RBIs.

Van Meter carried its winning ways into the next week, defeating Earlham on June 28 10-2.

Junior Chris Schreck pitched five strikeouts in seven innings and led with three RBIs while Archer and sophomore Ike Speltz each had two runs.

The Bulldogs will look to build on the win streak against Des Moines Christian at 7 p.m. June 29 at Des Moines Christian High School followed by a doubleheader against Madrid at 5 p.m. July 1 at Van Meter High School.

Softball continues to pick up wins

The Van Meter softball team has continued to win games, with the Bulldogs now sitting at a 25-6 record.

The Bulldogs first played a doubleheader with AC/GC on June 24, winning both games.

Van Meter won game one 10-0. Sophomore Macy Blomgren had a strong game, pitching six strikeouts in six innings for a WHIP of 0.17 as well as hitting two home runs in the game that also included two RBIs.

Junior Shea Rhodes went two for four including a triple and led with three RBIs.

The Bulldogs also won game two 11-2 behind strong third and fourth innings where they scored four runs each. Blomgren had another home run in the game as well as junior Maia Abrahamson, who led with a home run and five RBIs.

Van Meter continued to win in the new week, defeating Earlham 2-0 on June 28.

Blomgren pitched 12 strikeouts in seven innings while senior Lilly Thompson stole two bases and had an RBI.

The Bulldogs will look to add to their win count against Madrid in a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m. July 1 at Van Meter High School.