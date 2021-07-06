ADM baseball prepares for postseason, softball bounces back

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Baseball looks to turn things around

While the ADM baseball team had a successful showing last week, the Tigers are looking to bounce back after a loss to Gilbert to kick off the new week.

The Tigers picked up a win over Carlisle on July 1, completing the week with a sweep.

Head coach Jason Book said the team played a complete game to beat Carlisle 5-3.

Book put together a different offensive plan than usual against the Wildcats that consisted of more bunting and he said the team took advantage of every opportunity they were given.

The Tigers then had practice Saturday morning, complete with a breakfast cooked by the coaches for winning all their games that week, where they focused on hitting.

“It’s kind of where we’ve really struggled the most is scoring runs so trying to be productive, doing a little bit of situational hitting,” Book said.

ADM started the new week with a game against Gilbert on July 5, falling 3-2.

Book said it was a good game with strong pitching, however the Tigers dropped a pop fly that led to two scored runs for Gilbert and there were missed offensive opportunities by ADM.

Monday's Gilbert loss aside, Book hopes last week's strong performance carries into the rest of the week and beyond as the Tigers look to focus on pitching and executing offensively.

“Everything now is just preparing for Friday, July 16,” Book said about the start of the postseason. “Get pitching lined up, get some hitting going and just try and have as much fun as we can along the way.”

Softball bounces back

After dropping both games in the DCG Tournament over the weekend, the ADM softball team turned things around in the new week.

Before competing in the tournament, the Tigers took on Carlisle on July 1, where they won 7-5.

Sophomore Aliya Yanga had a solid game both pitching and hitting. Yanga pitched six strikeouts in three innings for an ERA of 0.00 and also hit a home run and recorded two RBIs.

The Tigers then played in the DCG Tournament on July 2 where they played two games.

ADM first played Johnston and fell 7-6. The Tigers started out ahead and were up 6-5 after the fourth inning, but the Dragons scored two more runs in the fifth to pick up the win.

The Tigers then lost again to Urbandale 5-1. The J-Hawks got out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning while their pitcher pitched seven innings for a WHIP of 0.57 to hold ADM to three for 24 at the plate for a team batting average of .125.

Junior Olivia Tollari scored the only run in the game for the Tigers with a homer.

ADM then turned it around July 5 against Gilbert and won 4-2. Yanga once again had another strong game and led ADM to a win with two home runs.

The Tigers wrapped up the regular season on July 7 against Fort Dodge. ADM will kick off the postseason during the regional semifinals July 10 at home.