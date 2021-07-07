DCG baseball earns major walkoff win, softball preps for postseason

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The window of opportunity is officially closing for everyone as baseball heads into the final week of the regular season while softball playoffs begin this week. (Note: Events covered June 28-July 6)

Baseball (15-12)

The Mustangs proved once again they're one of the most exciting teams in the state when they bring their A-game despite being just north of .500 in the season standings. After beating championship contender Norwalk the previous night, DCG brought down Johnston (26-4) as every kid dreams.

Down 5-0 after the top of the sixth inning, the Mustangs tightened the score with two runs entering the seventh. It would take a miracle to get the W. Sure enough, Jordan Sedivec was a miracle worker as he crushed a grand slam to walk-off with the win over one of Class 4A's juggernauts. Down five runs just minutes before, it was one of the most improbable wins in recent memory if not in school history.

The following day, Dallas Center split a doubleheader with Newton (6-18) to bring the team back down to earth, reminding fans that the upcoming postseason could prematurely end or go all the way to the finish line considering the consistently hot-and-cold play.

A good portion of that hot side has come from the sure hands of Sedivec who leads the Little Hawkeye Conference with a .486 batting average, closely followed by Clayton Campidilli in fourth place at .391. He also tops the charts with five home runs.

Softball

Postseason action is front and center for DCG as the team heads into regionals. On Saturday, The Mustangs will take on the winner of Thursday's Gilbert (13-16) and Waterloo East (12-24) game.

Both teams have had their shining moments as Gilbert beat a ranked Roland-Story team 3-1 in mid-June and also had narrow games against Winterset and Bondurant-Farrar. But overall, the Tigers have struggled to consistently hang with premier programs. They largely depend on their senior class featuring Nessa Johnson and her .495 batting average to stay competitive.

Waterloo has a similar talent in Jayden Bently who has .427 clip. And while she's less efficient, Sydney Magnuson is a danger at the plate with 11 home runs. Overall, the Trojans have only one notable win this season, a 4-3 victory over state tournament hopeful Linn-Mar.