Van Meter baseball stays strong, softball prepares for postseason

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Baseball stays strong

The Van Meter baseball team is on a seven-game win streak after beating Bondurant-Farrar and Treynor within the past week.

The Bulldogs finished the week off with a 7-4 victory over Bondurant-Farrar on July 2.

Van Meter started out ahead but the Bluejays quickly took the lead, leaving the Bulldogs fighting to come back for the win.

Head coach Eben Baumhover said it was a good challenge for the team to learn how to regroup and respond after dropping early in the game.

“I thought our boys responded well and they answered the call and executed when we needed to and that was a positive win for us,” Baumhover said.

Van Meter picked up two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to come out on top.

The Bulldogs took advantage of opportunities and have adopted the mentality that the game isn’t over until the last out is made, which Baumhover said allowed them to pull off the win.

Van Meter then played Treynor on July 5 and won 13-0.

Baumhover said they were led by phenomenal pitching from junior Ganon Archer, who had a no hitter going into the seventh inning and ended up with 17 strikeouts.

“I know and our team knows that any time that we have those two guys on the mound, we have a really good shot at winning,” Baumhover said of Archer and senior Zach Pleggenkuhle. “So there’s trust and faith in what those guys can do for us and keep us in ball games, which gives confidence to our hitters.”

To keep the win streak alive, Baumhover said the Bulldogs are taking it game by game and their goal has been to be playing their best baseball at the end of the season.

Baumhover added that the team needs to stay focused and if they can improve with each at bat and in each game, Van Meter can have success in the postseason.

Van Meter picked up a 6-5 victory over Pleasantville on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will look to extend its win streak against Gilbert at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Meter High School.

Softball has quiet week

The number of games on Van Meter’s docket has started to wind down as the regular season comes to a close.

The Bulldogs had a slower week this past week, competing in a doubleheader and a tournament.

Van Meter played Madrid in a doubleheader July 1 and won both games.

The Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 12-0 in game one. Van Meter got out to a strong start in the first inning with 10 runs as senior Molly Blomgren helped lead the team going two for three with two runs and three RBIs.

Van Meter then won game two 22-0 behind two more 10-run innings in the first and second. Junior Shea Rhodes led with three RBIs and two runs while the Bulldogs had a team batting average of .700.

The Bulldogs ended the week by playing in the Carlisle Tournament on July 3.

Van Meter first played Kuemper Catholic and won 7-1. Sophomore Macy Blomgren had a strong game, pitching 11 strikeouts in six innings while also hitting a home run.

The second game came against Des Moines Lincoln, where the Bulldogs fell 5-4. Van Meter led 2-0 after the second inning, but Lincoln tied it up in the fifth and an extra run for the Railsplitters in the sixth inning gave Lincoln the lead.

The Bulldogs will take on Ogden during the Class 2A Region 4 quarterfinal Wednesday at Van Meter High School.