ADM softball advances to state tourney, baseball rebounds for a win

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Softball takes down Carroll, B-F to advance to state

With a win over Carroll in the regional semifinal, the ADM softball team advanced to the regional championship with a shot at going to state.

ADM played Carroll on July 12 in the regional semifinals and won 7-0 in what head coach Lindsay Stanford called a team effort.

Stanford said the Tigers showed up for the game ready to attack with a good mindset and their bats came alive from the beginning.

“Up and down the lineup the girls were hitting tremendously,” Stanford said.

The Tigers also did well on defense, with sophomore Aliya Younger pitching nine strikeouts in seven innings for an ERA of 0.00.

Stanford said she talked with Younger about not having to get too fancy with her pitches and instead just told her to focus on hitting her spots because she has been doing well all season.

With the pressure of the postseason where one loss sends a team packing, Stanford said the Tigers stayed calm by being aware of what everyone is capable of and not looking past each game.

“Just keeping one game at a time, making sure that we’re going to stay in the game for 21 outs,” Stanford said.

She added that all members of the team have to keep the intensity up in the dugout as well, whether they are playing or not, and she looks to the leaders to help with that.

Stanford mentioned one player in particular, senior AJ Smith, who brings the fire for the Tigers.

“AJ is kind of our juice, if you would,” Stanford said. “She is the one that brings the intensity, she brings the motivation and so everybody kind of feeds off of her, which is great to have her as that senior leader.”

After taking down Carroll, ADM moved on to the regional championship where they faced Bondurant-Farrar, a team they were 1-1 against in the regular season.

Stanford said Bondurant-Farrar has some great hitters, so the Tigers would have to come with their best game and strong defense. That they did as ADM took down the Lady Jays 4-3.

Stanford said she has seen the confidence grow in her young team up and down the lineup.

“You’re young but you also know what you’re capable of and I want you to go out and do your thing,” Stanford said. “The confidence that they’ve built within themselves and the team throughout the season continues to build.”

ADM will turn its attention to the state tournament as they will take on Clear Creek-Amana at 3:30 p.m. on July 20 in Fort Dodge.

Baseball rebounds for a win

The ADM baseball team struggled to find a win within the past week, but after ending their week with a pair of losses, the Tigers started the new week with a commanding win.

ADM closed its week playing Harlan on July 7 and Van Meter on July 8, falling in both games.

The Tigers lost to Harlan 11-2. ADM took a 1-0 lead after the first inning but saw it disappear after the Cyclones scored four runs in inning number two.

ADM struggled to get much going at the plate, as the Tigers had a .083 team batting average.

Van Meter and ADM then faced off, with the Bulldogs winning 10-5. The Bulldogs had a 7-0 lead by the fourth inning while the Tigers were left to play catchup. ADM scored four runs in the seventh inning, but was unable to complete the rally.

The Tigers started the new week off on a stronger note when they played Creston on July 12. ADM defeated the Panthers 15-2, aided by a solid final three innings where the Tigers scored 14 of their runs.

Senior Tate Stine-Smith led the team, pitching four strikeouts in five innings for a WHIP of 0.40 as well as going one for three at the plate for three RBIs.

The Tigers will next take on Clarke at districts at 7 p.m. July 16 at Clarke High School.