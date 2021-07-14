DCG softball wraps season, baseball powers ahead

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Dallas Center-Grimes' summer is half in the bag as softball's season came to an end with a 5-2 loss to North Polk in the regional championship Tuesday. (Note: Events covered July 6-13)

Baseball (16-12)

After a thrilling walk-off win just a couple of weeks ago, DCG was on the opposite end of a game-winner as North Polk (20-11) notched a last-minute 4-3 win Tuesday. That unfortunately made two straight losses for the Mustangs as they lost 10-0 the previous night against Ballard (18-11).

While the season has hit a lull in the last few days, it's a one-game mentality for the Mustangs moving forward as they host Saydel (11-18) on Friday for the first round of substate action.

Though the Eagles are a double-digit win squad, their wins have come exclusively against middle of the road teams. According to the latest Power Index, they only have one win against a top 100 team. And as a whole, they have not done well against mutual opponents as they lost 16-4 to Ballard, 12-4 to Boone and lost 10-0 to Pella. Sophomore Mason Hicks leads the team in batting average, total bases, RBI and is also the top pitcher.

Should the bracket follow chalk, as the No. 3 seed, DCG will face No. 2 Boone on July 19 in the regional semifinal. Boone previously beat the Mustangs 11-10 on the road last week.

Softball (22-16)

After soundly beating Gilbert in the first playoff matchup on Monday, a fourth straight state tournament wasn't in the cards for DCG as the Comets got revenge on the Mustangs to punch their first tournament card since 2008 after a seventh inning surge. The whole season was far from a wash for Dallas Center, though.

While the Mustangs missed out on playing in Fort Dodge again, the team scored its fifth-straight season of at least 20 wins. But only a portion of that was driven by players that are set for another go-around in 2022.

Freshman Aubrey Johansen not only led the team's pitchers with 46 strikeouts, she also drove in 37 runs, tied with junior Elle Nelson for the roster's high. The two look to step into even larger roles next season as the next seven most prolific run producers already earned their cap and gown, including Kylie Merical who led the team with seven home runs.