Van Meter softball sees season come to a close, baseball gears up for postseason

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Softball sees season come to a close

After two strong games in the regional quarter and semifinal, the Van Meter softball team saw its season come to an end when the Bulldogs fell in the regional championship.

The Bulldogs started their regional tournament run July 7 in the quarterfinals against Ogden, where they won 13-1.

Van Meter followed that win with another July 9 in the semifinals against South Hamilton, this time winning 12-0.

Head coach James Flaws said the Bulldogs pitched really well in both games and they were really sharp offensively as well.

“They put people on base and we were able to move people across home plate a bunch of times with one out, two outs and that’s a big factor in postseason play,” Flaws said.

The Bulldogs’ postseason run ended there however, as they fell to Pella Christian 12-5 in the regional final July 12.

Flaws said the game was going back and forth with the Eagles scoring and Van Meter responding, but the Bulldogs were never able to tie it or get the lead.

“They just outplayed us and out hit us, they played better defense,” Flaws said. “They were the better team last night, they earned their right to go to the tournament.”

Flaws thinks the difference between the game between Pella Christian and the two earlier games of the regional tournament is that the Eagles hit the ball right away, which gave them confidence, and the Bulldogs didn’t play their best defense right away.

Despite not getting the desired result, Flaws was proud of how the leaders helped the team prepare and focus in practice to get better each day.

“The second half of the season we started to really get rolling offensively, the wins started to happen because I thought we locked in offensively and were able to do what we wanted to do offensively,” Flaws said.

Now with the season concluded, Flaws said the offseason will be about reevaluating what the Bulldogs need to get better at and working on that.

Baseball has slow week

The Van Meter baseball team has not been very busy this past week in terms of games, only playing two within the last week.

A third would have been played however the Bulldogs’ scheduled game against Gilbert on July 7 was canceled.

Van Meter first played Pleasantville on July 6 and won 6-5. Pleasantville was up 5-0 after three innings, but the Bulldogs rallied to get the win.

Senior Zach Pleggenkuhle and junior Ganon Archer led the team in RBIs, as both recorded two RBIs for the team. Archer also led the team in hitting, going three for four at the plate for a batting average of .750.

The Bulldogs then played ADM on July 8, winning 10-5. Van Meter took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and led the rest of the game.

Archer had another strong game at the plate, going three for five for two doubles and a team-leading three RBIs.

The Bulldogs took down Southeast Valley 11-1 on July 13 during the substate quarterfinal. Van Meter will next take on ACGC on July 17 at Van Meter High School.