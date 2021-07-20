ADM baseball prepares for a shot at state, softball moves on to state semifinals

Megan Teske, Correspondent, and Cody Goodwin

Baseball prepares for shot at state

The ADM baseball team has had a successful run so far in the substate tournament, and the Tigers are now gearing up for a shot to play in the state tournament.

The Tigers started the substate tournament off with a game against Clarke on July 16, winning 10-0.

Head coach Jason Book said ADM jumped on the board early and just kept scoring, which is something he said the Tigers had been trying to do all year.

“We were able to take advantage of a couple of their mistakes and just hit the ball really well… and took advantage of every opportunity we could,” Book said.

Book attributed Clarke’s zero runs to a great pitching performance from senior Tate Stine-Smith, who he said did a tremendous job mixing pitches. He said closing pitcher sophomore Luke Greth did a good job as well, with both of them not walking players and keeping runners off base.

ADM then went on to beat Grinnell 9-6 on July 19 to move on to the substate championship.

Grinnell got five runs in the first inning due to what Book said was two plays that changed the inning.

“The two-hole hitter popped up a bunt and our pitcher dove for it and it snapped out of his glove when he hit the ground, which would’ve been an out,” Book said. “And then we had another play… the ball hit to the shortstop and he just couldn’t quite get it out of his glove and the batter-runner beat the ball by a step.”

He added that if the Tigers made those two plays, the inning would have looked a lot different, but they kept fighting back the whole night to come back.

Book said the message to the team after going down five was “we’re OK” and they just needed some base runners, and he said the team responded and just kept applying pressure.

ADM is now preparing for Boone in the substate championship with a shot to go to state on the line.

The Tigers have played Boone twice already this season, losing both games, and Book said there was an inning or two in both of those games where ADM didn’t play well.

Book said the Tigers are focusing on what they need to do to be successful.

“If we execute and play our game, our Tiger baseball, we’ll give ourselves a chance to win,” Book said.

Book said at this point the advantage for the Tigers will be good pitching, throwing strikes and executing offensively.

ADM will take on Boone at 7 p.m. July 21 at Memorial Park, with the winner clinching a spot in the state tournament.

Yanga leads ADM into 4A semifinals

Aliya Yanga saw a pitch she liked in the bottom of the fourth inning, swung, made great contact, even sent it over the fence … but it went foul.

The very next pitch, the ADM sophomore saw another and, of course, took another hack. Again, great swing, solid contact — and this time, it was fair, a clean solo shot, her eighth home run of the season.

Yanga's fourth-inning dinger stood up as the game-winner on Tuesday in ADM's 1-0 victory over Clear Creek Amana in the Class 4A state quarterfinals of the state softball tournament. The Tigers improve to 26-10 and advance to Wednesday's semifinal round. The Clippers fall to 29-10.

Outside of Yanga's homer, Tuesday's 3-6 matchup was a classic pitcher's duel, between Yanga and Clear Creek Amana's Ashley Webb. Both the Tigers and the Clippers combined for four total hits all game, two each.

Webb ended the game with 12 strikeouts while Yanga didn't allow a baserunner between the first and fourth innings. Outside of Yanga's dinger, no baserunner from either team advanced past first all game.

As a result, ADM advances, while Clear Creek Amana drops to Wednesday's consolation game. The Tigers will take on Western Dubuque at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Iowa Central Field in Fort Dodge.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.