Around the County Events

Staff Report

Cardboard Boat Regatta

6 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Adel Family Aquatic Center.

The Adel Family Aquatic Center will host the Cardboard Boat Regatta on Thursday, July 22 with races starting at 6 p.m. While there is no fee to participate, pre-registration is required. Register online at adel.activityreg.com.

Movies in the Park - Adel

Friday, July 23 at Island Park, Adel.

Adel Parks and Recreation will show "The Goonies" on July 23 at Island Park. The free, family-friendly movies will be shown at sunset. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own chair/blanket. The next movie will be "Despicable Me" on Aug. 21 at Kinnick-Feller Park.

Movies in the Park - Granger

Friday, July 23 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will present free movies in the park this summer. Outdoor movies will be showing at Centennial Park. The film will be shown on a portable screen, and will begin at sunset. Admission is free, blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Upcoming movies include "Jumanji: The Next Level" on July 23 and "Croods 2" on Aug. 28.

Ice Cream Social

6:30-8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 25 at The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren, 24529 J Avenue, Adel.

The Panther Creek Church of the Brethren will host an ice cream social on July 25. Bring your lawn chairs and come join us in the church yard. There will be brownies, pie, cookies and homemade ice cream.

Storytime in the Park

10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays in Adel.

The Adel Public Library and Adel Parks and Recreation will host storytime, crafts and activities from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Wednesdays at various parks throughout Adel. The next event will be held at Kinnick-Feller Park on July 28, followed by Evans Park on Aug. 4. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the library.

Community Breakfast and Tractor Ride

7-10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Washington Township School.

A community breakfast will be served from 7-10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31 at the Washington Township School. The tractor ride leaves at 9 a.m. with a destination of Springbrook. The cost is $25 and pie and ice cream will be served in the mid-afternoon.

Run Through Time 5K

10 a.m. Saturday, July 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Eden Acres Campus, 1300 28th St., Perry.

Perry Lutheran Homes will celebrate 65 years during the third annual Run Through Time 5K fun run or walk on Saturday, July 31. The event will also feature a food truck, two kids runs and games. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with the 5K starting at 10 a.m. The start and finish location will be at PLH Eden Acres Campus. Runners will head out on McKinley and make their way onto the Raccoon River Valley Trail to complete the 3.1 mile fun run or walk. Register today at: runthroughtime.run/.