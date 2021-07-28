ADM softball players earn Raccoon River Conference honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, the Raccoon River Conference recently release its all-conference list. Below are the ADM players named to the 2021 RRC All-Conference Team. Note, all stats are conference-only.

Brooke Hickey (1st, Sr.)

.431 avg / 3 HR / 16 runs

The team's most efficient batter also served the power as she produced 42 total runs and had 10 extra-base hits.

Aliya Yanga (1st, So.)

6 HR / 18 RBI // 1.68 ERA / 131 K's

A powerhouse at the plate, Yanga was a preeminent hitter that scored 26 times in total. But she also instilled fear as a pitcher as she struck out 1.7 batters per inning.

Olivia Tollari (2nd, Jr.)

.250 avg / 12 hits / 6 steals

A state track qualifier, Tollari was the team's most efficient baserunner as she was perfect on all six stolen base attempts in league play.

Brynn Busta (HM, Jr.)

.348 avg / 25 total bases / 6 runs

Busta was the team's fourth-leading hitter in terms of batting average and she was also one of the most patient, drawing 10 walks to put her on base almost half of her plate appearances.

Ella Grossman (HM, So.)

.381 avg / 16 hits / 6 runs

A sophomore, Grossman was a consistent hitter looking for an extra base. Of her 16 hits, half were doubles for the team's lead.

Aniston Smith (HM, So.)

.241 avg / 13 hits / 8 runs

A pure contact hitter, Smith drove in seven runs and scored eight times herself.

Cameran Smith (HM, Fr.)

.314 avg / 10 RBI / 18 total bases

Smith came in with great efficiency as just a ninth-grader, and was one of six Tigers to bat at least .300 against the RRC.

Kaylee Smith (HM, Fr.)

.389 avg / 13 runs / 14 RBI

The third Smith to get an honor, Kaylee was nearly perfect in the field as she managed 76 putouts to two errors.