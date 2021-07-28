DCG softball players earn Little Hawkeye Conference honors
With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, conference honors were announced this week. Below are the Dallas Center-Grimes players who earned Little Hawkeye Conference honors. Note, all stats are conference-only.
Maria Hendricks (1st, Sr.)
.426 avg / 23 hits / 13 runs
In her final high school campaign, Hendricks led the Mustangs with 23 and was on base just south of half of her plate appearances. The definition of a contact hitter, she struck out just three times in 54 at-bats.
Kylie Merical (1st, Sr.)
.375 avg / 24 hits / 17 runs
The team's shortstop, Merical wasn't just a leader in the field but was one of the most patient and feared hitters as she drew 10 walks and produced 17 total runs thanks to her high on-base percentage.
Elle Nelsen (1st, Jr.)
.389 avg / 5 HR / 24 runs
Nelsen competed with the best power hitters around with five dingers in the Little Hawkeye for quite the improvement over last year's single solo shot.
Blythe Geiman (2nd, Sr.)
6-3 record / 23 K's / 3.97 ERA
The eldest of the pitching staff, Geiman held a 1.68 WHIP and struck out 23 batters in 49.1 innings.
Aubrey Johansen (2nd, Fr.)
3.43 ERA / 24 K's // .389 avg / 24 RBI
While she pitched just 32.2 innings — third-most on the team — the freshman ace led the Mustangs with 24 strikeouts and held a 3.343 ERA while also serving as a standout at the dish.
Hannah Rauschenberg (2nd, Sr.)
.291 avg / 16 hits / 11 runs
While first base was her most popular destination Rauschenberg always seemed ready to get on base. In 55 at-bats, she struck out just six times compared to eight walks.
Riley Feeley (HM, Sr.)
.340 / 18 hits / 11 runs
Another disciplined batter, Feeley's four strikeouts was the second-best rate among the Mustang roster. All 18 of her hits turned into singles and in turn, drove in 12 runs.
Isabel Kidd (HM, Sr.)
.400 avg / 18 hits / 1 HR
Kidd ranked second on the team in batting average, helping set up runners in scoring position more than most any other player.