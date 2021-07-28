DCG softball players earn Little Hawkeye Conference honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent
Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, conference honors were announced this week. Below are the Dallas Center-Grimes players who earned Little Hawkeye Conference honors. Note, all stats are conference-only.

Maria Hendricks (1st, Sr.)

.426 avg / 23 hits / 13 runs

In her final high school campaign, Hendricks led the Mustangs with 23 and was on base just south of half of her plate appearances. The definition of a contact hitter, she struck out just three times in 54 at-bats.

DCG's Maria Hendricks waits for the pitch during a game against Gilbert on Monday, July 12 in Dallas Center.

Kylie Merical (1st, Sr.)

.375 avg / 24 hits / 17 runs

The team's shortstop, Merical wasn't just a leader in the field but was one of the most patient and feared hitters as she drew 10 walks and produced 17 total runs thanks to her high on-base percentage.

Kylie Merical adjusts her helmet while stepping up the plate during a doubleheader against Grinnell on Wednesday, June 2.

Elle Nelsen (1st, Jr.)

.389 avg / 5 HR / 24 runs

Nelsen competed with the best power hitters around with five dingers in the Little Hawkeye for quite the improvement over last year's single solo shot.

Elle Nelsen waits for the pitch during a game against Gilbert on Monday, July 12 in Dallas Center.

Blythe Geiman (2nd, Sr.)

6-3 record / 23 K's / 3.97 ERA

The eldest of the pitching staff, Geiman held a 1.68 WHIP and struck out 23 batters in 49.1 innings. 

Aubrey Johansen (2nd, Fr.)

3.43 ERA / 24 K's // .389 avg / 24 RBI

While she pitched just 32.2 innings — third-most on the team — the freshman ace led the Mustangs with 24 strikeouts and held a 3.343 ERA while also serving as a standout at the dish.

Aubrey Johansen pitches for the Mustangs during a game against Gilbert on Monday, July 12 in Dallas Center.

Hannah Rauschenberg (2nd, Sr.)

.291 avg / 16 hits / 11 runs

While first base was her most popular destination Rauschenberg always seemed ready to get on base. In 55 at-bats, she struck out just six times compared to eight walks.

Hannah Rauschenberg at the plate for the Mustangs during a game against Gilbert on Monday, July 12 in Dallas Center.

Riley Feeley (HM, Sr.)

.340 / 18 hits / 11 runs

Another disciplined batter, Feeley's four strikeouts was the second-best rate among the Mustang roster. All 18 of her hits turned into singles and in turn, drove in 12 runs.

Isabel Kidd (HM, Sr.)

.400 avg / 18 hits / 1 HR

Kidd ranked second on the team in batting average, helping set up runners in scoring position more than most any other player.

Isabel Kidd is ready in the in-field during a doubleheader against Grinnell on Wednesday, June 2.