Van Meter softball players earn WCAC honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the 2021 softball season, the West Central Activities Conference recently released its all-conference list. See which Van Meter players earned conference honors. Note, all stats are conference-only.

Maia Abrahamson (1st, Jr.)

.509 avg // 146 putouts / .975 fielding %

Few players were more productive behind the dish than Abrahamson, who threw out two runners and had just four errors in WCAC action. To boot, she was one of three Bulldogs to hit over .500 against the same competition.

Macy Blomgren (1st, So.)

.565 avg / 34 RBI // 0.74 WHIP / 105 K's

Blomgren blew the socks off opponents in every facet of the game. Beyond her stunning hitting and pitching rate, the star sophomore just didn't miss. She struck out just once compared to nine home runs in 62 at-bats.

Molly Blomgren (1st, Sr.)

.519 avg / 26 runs / 24 RBI

The elder Blomgren was another wickedly efficient batter. She went down swinging just three times in 52 at-bas and was second on the team with 27 runs scored.

Lilly Thompson (1st, Sr.)

.450 avg / 18 hits // 1.000 fielding %

Leading the team with 27 runs scored, Thompson also drove In 14 runs and held a .607 on-base percentage thanks to her contact swings.

Sami McDonald (2nd, Jr.)

.426 avg / 20 hits / 15 RBI

Another player that aimed to get on base in any form, 19 of McDonald's 20 hits were singles. Add on six walks on top, she scored 18 times.

Shea Rhodes (2nd, Jr.)

.365 avg / 29 total bases / 18 runs

The team's first baseman, Rhodes held the distinction as the team's leader with three triples.

Maddie Waldorf (HM, Fr.)

.392 avg / 24 total bases / 19 runs

Waldorf was one of the most productive freshmen around. With a .456 on-base rate, her 19 runs were third-most on the squad.

Finley Netten (HM, 8th)

.352 avg / 19 hits / 18 runs

Of the 12 eighth-graders in the conference, only four had at least 20 at-bats. Netten took in 54 and led the future high schoolers with 18 runs and was second with 19 hits.