ADM baseball players earn Raccoon River Conference honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season, the Raccoon River Conference recently released its all-conference list. Below are the Woodward-Granger players who earned conference honors.

Lucas Curry (2nd, Sr.)

Once Curry got on-base, he was free to do as much damage as he could. In a wildly fast conference, he ranked fifth with 16 stolen bases. Between his 16 hits and six walks, no Tiger got on board more than the second baseman. He scored a team-high 14 times.

Tate Stine-Smith (2nd, Sr.)

Stine-Smith closed his career as the team's go-to arm as he put in 38.1 innings on the mound. With a 2.19 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts, he led the team in virtually every category while holding a 2-5 record.

Cole Williamson (2nd, Sr.)

The team's leader at the plate, Williamson held a .341 batting average and was also one of the most powerful run creators. He drove in nine runs and crossed home plate just as many times.

Grant Garton (HM, Sr.)

Garton's .250 batting average put him seventh among his teammates but even when he couldn't get on base, he made an impact as he was the co-leader with nine RBI.

Sam Holloway (HM, So.)

Holding down first base, Holloway was another valuable asset at the plate with nine runs driven in to go with his 12 hits.

Christian Madison (HM, So.)

Appearing in 10 games, Madison's footprint was smaller but nevertheless efficient as he ranked second among the team with a .333 average and drove in five runs on six hits and 18 at-bats.