DCG baseball players earn Little Hawkeye Conference honors

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

With the conclusion of the 2021 baseball season, the Little Hawkeye Conference recently released its all-conference list. Below are the Dallas Center-Grimes players who earned conference honors.

Clayton Campidilli (1st, So.)

The future looks bright for the Mustangs with Campidilli already being a key fixture of the program. In league play, the sophomore ranked first with five home runs and 27 RBI along with a second-rated .429 batting average.

Caleb Dicken (1st, Sr.)

Behind Campidilli, there was plenty for Dicken to eat as he was second in the Little Hawkeye, driving in 21 runs for DCG. With two, he was also the only player in the conference with multiple triples.

Trevor Hamil (2nd, So.)

A workhorse of the bullpen, Hamil threw 36.1 innings for the fifth-most in the conference but ranked second with five wins thanks to a 1.93 ER and 37 strikeouts. He held a 5-0 record in seven appearances.

Jordan Sedivec (2nd, Sr.)

Playing in 14 conference games compared to a full slate of 20, Sedivec was still a consistent contributor with a .475 on-base average. One of the hardest at-bats around, the outfielder struck out just five times

Casey Garton (2nd, Sr.)

Another consistent contact-hitter, Garton struck out six times in 57 at-bats and was as sure a thing at getting the ball in play. He drove in seven runs and scored 15 times himself.

Caden Grimes (2nd, Sr.)

Always in scoring position thanks to a team-high seven stolen bases and 23 hits, Grimes led the team with 24 runs scored in 20 league games.

Nate Waknitz (HM, Jr.)

Waknitz was another big contributor with a direct impact on the scoreboard as he created 25 total runs while holding a .273 average.

Huston Halverson (HM, Jr.)

The team's most experienced pitcher, Halverson threw 42.1 innings and tossed out 49 batters. He held a 3-4 record and a 3.47 ERA.