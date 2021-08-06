Four to be inducted into ADM Athletic Hall of Fame on Aug. 12

COURTESY OF ADM ALUMNI ASSOCIATION

Special to Dallas County News

Four new names will be inducted into the ADM Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12.

The 2021 ADM Hall of Fame inductees include Roger Schmiedeskamp, Adel Class of 1967; Joseph (Joe) O’Brien, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1979; Todd Forret, Adel-DeSoto Class of 1990; and Emily Madden Walkup, Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Class of 2006.

They will be inducted at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 during the ADM All Alumni Reunion.

The 2021 Annual ADM Alumni Association All Alumni Reunion will be held from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the ADM School Commons, 804 Nile Kinnick Drive South, Adel. Dinner will be available from 5-6:30 p.m. and served by the ADM After Prom Committee as a fundraiser.

Nominations are accepted throughout the year and can be submitted through Nov. 1, 2021 for the 2022 class. Visit admalumni.com/hall-of-fame/ for more information.

Roger Schmiedeskamp - Class of 1967

Roger Schmiedeskamp was a winner of 12 varsity letters, in football, basketball, track and baseball. He was a two-time First Team All Conference selection in baseball - as an outfielder in 1966 and as a pitcher in 1967. He was also named All State Honorable Mention. In track, Schmiedeskamp was a two-time conference champion and state qualifier in the pole vault. In 1966 and 1967 he set the school record in the pole vault. He was also a part of the school record-setting shuttle hurdle relay in 1965. He was on the State Track Honor Roll in 1966. In basketball, Schmiedeskamp was First Team All Conference guard, named to the All County Team and was All State Honorable Mention. During the 1966 football season, he was First Team All Conference Defensive Back and team captain. Schmiedeskamp was named the 1967 Adel High School Male Athlete of the Year and the 1966 and 1967 Leroy Farrow Memorial Award winner.

Joseph O’Brien - Class of 1979

Joseph O’Brien was a multi-sport athlete at Adel-DeSoto High School. He wrestled at heavyweight and in track he competed in the discus and shot put, but his love was football. He was First Team All Conference Defensive Lineman in 1977 and 1978. His senior football season, the team was conference champion with a 7-0 record in conference play, and a 7-1 record over all. O’Brien continued to play football on scholarship at Ellsworth College and was a starter in three Junior College Bowl games. He continued his career on full scholarship at the University of Colorado as a defensive tackle. On Oct. 21, 1982 O’Brien was awarded Defensive Star of the Game vs. Iowa State, by the Colorado Buffalo Football Radio Network.

Todd Forret - Class of 1990

Todd Forret was a 13 varsity letter award winner in track, football, basketball and baseball. In football as a junior, Forret was voted Second Team All Conference Defensive Back and as a senior he was Second Team All Conference Running Back. In basketball as a senior, he was team captain, was first in steals and second in scoring per game. He was named Second Team All Conference and All Conference Academic. In track, Forret was team captain in 1990. He set a conference record and was a two-time conference champion in the 400-meter hurdles. He was also on the championship 4x400 relay. He was then district champion in the 400-meter hurdles and placed fourth at the state meet. In his senior season, he set numerous school records on the way to being state runner-up in the 400-meter hurdles and 4x400 relay and placing fifth in the 4x200 relay. Forret also qualified for the Drake Relays in the 4x100 relay. In 1988 the baseball team was conference champion. Forret was the team captain in 1990 while also being first in steals and was named First Team All Conference outfielder his senior season.

Emily Madden - Class of 2006

Emily Madden was a winner of 15 varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, track and softball. In volleyball, she was selected Second Team All Conference one year and First Team All Conference two years. She was also First Team All Region and First Team All State. Madden was the team MVP, 2005 Offensive Player of the Year and team captain. Her senior year, the Tigers made their first-ever appearance in the state volleyball tournament, placing third. Madden was voted the Iowa Girls Coaches Association First Team All State and was named to the 2005 All Tournament Team. In basketball, she was First Team All Conference and First Team All District. In 2004, she was team leader in rebounds, blocked shots and was named the Defensive Player of the Year. In track, Madden set the school record in the high jump at 5'4,” qualified for the state meet all four years and was a Drake Relays qualifier in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump. She finished her senior year as a member of the 2005 All Regional Championship Track Team. In softball, Madden was First Team All Conference, 1st Team All District and 2nd Team All State. She was the 2005 Team MVP while also being the leader in stolen bases and home runs.