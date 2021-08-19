ADM volleyball gears up for fall season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

The ADM volleyball team has gotten the season underway with the first practice taking place Aug. 9.

After an offseason filled with open gyms and scrimmages, head coach Mary Beth Scott said the first practice was great.

“It was so nice by the time practice actually came we had seen the kids, kinda knew what some of them could do,” Scott said.

Scott said the offseason was a big help with knowing where the kids were at, as the players participated in open gyms, team scrimmages and lifted as well.

With all the scrimmages the Tigers competed in over the summer, Scott said the team had ample opportunity to touch some volleyballs and see what changed from the previous season.

Now gearing up for the upcoming season, Scott said the team is way ahead of last year.

“We have some positions solidified, we’ve had some players mature into their position and it’s a refresh for us,” Scott said.

She added that last year the Tigers were rebuilding and this year they flipped the switch and are ready to go.

One advantage to having the positions figured out is the consistency it brings to the lineup. Scott said having players grow into their positions has helped the team and she is looking forward to the growth that will happen over the course of the season, along with starting conference play.

The Raccoon River Conference is a strong volleyball conference, and Scott doesn’t think there will be any weak teams this season, so she said it will be a battle each night.

“It’s going to be interesting who wins each night,” Scott said. “... There is no easy conference match.”

With ADM facing such a tough conference, there’s room for various goals to be set and broken, however Scott said that’s a team-building activity.

Scott has her own goals for the Tigers but they planned to be set their goals during an overnight trip this week.

With the first volleyball match only a couple weeks away, Scott took the first week of practice to adapt players to the ADM volleyball way.

“The first week is kind of seeing who’s coming in shape, who’s willing to put the work in, adapting them to the ADM volleyball way of hustling after balls, calling the ball, working together as a team,” Scott said.

She added that the Tigers planned to spend the first couple days creating an environment and expectations, and to look to the seniors on the team to help implement and lead with those expectations.

Scott said she talks with the seniors about what they want their legacy to be and encourages them to talk to and mentor the younger players, and in turn, asks the younger players to listen to the seniors as well.

The ADM volleyball team kicks off the season with a scrimmage against Johnston at 9 a.m. Aug. 21 at Johnston High School before playing in an invitational with Algona, Harlan Community and Newton at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 at ADM High School.