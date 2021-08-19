Van Meter football prepares for new season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Fall sports are starting up all around the state of Iowa, and it is no different for Van Meter football, as they have transitioned from offseason workouts and preseason camp into practice.

The Van Meter football team started practice again on Aug. 9, which head coach Eric Trudo said went well.

Before practice started, the Bulldogs were involved in offseason workouts such as working out in the weight room and competing in other sports.

Trudo said the players committed to putting in good work December through May as well as the summer months, and added that being a multisport athlete gave players an advantage as well.

“Just competition in general, where you have an opponent that you prepare for and then you have to go out and you have to perform in order to do your very best I think is key,” Trudo said.

He added that people can fall into a sense of complacency where you feel like you’re working hard, but until you face an opponent, you don’t know.

That wasn’t a problem for the Bulldogs, however, as Trudo said the workouts went well and the players held themselves accountable and had the intrinsic motivation to be successful.

With the new season getting started soon, the Bulldogs have shifted to regular-season practices.

So far, Trudo said the team is focusing on learning fundamentals and knowledge of assignments.

“Kids are learning and retaining and wanting to get better as well as pushing each other and that’s what we gotta have,” Trudo said.

He added if Van Meter is the same team it was a year ago, the Bulldogs won’t be where they want to be.

Trudo said the goal continues to be about getting better each and every day. While that philosophy will help put the Bulldogs in a position to be successful in the regular season and postseason, Van Meter is focusing on the present.

“If we get too far ahead of ourselves right now worrying about looking too far forward into the future then we lose sight of what we need to do today,” Trudo said. “And right now we just need to be better today than we were yesterday and we need to be better tomorrow than we were today.”

Staying in the present and not worrying about the past or future has become a culture of the team, and Trudo said the 17 seniors on the team are all good leaders who lead in their own way.

Talking about the schedule for the Bulldogs, Trudo said every game is equally important and they have to play that opponent for what it is because they only have eight regular-season opportunities.

“All familiar opponents within our district but they all present their unique challenges and we’ll prepare for each opponent each and every week the same,” Trudo said.

The Van Meter football team kicks off its season against Earlham at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Van Meter High School.