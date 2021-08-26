ADM football gets ready for first game of the season

Megan Teske, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

Two weeks of practice down and the football season has officially begun with the first game of the season slated for Friday.

ADM head coach Garrison Carter said the team is looking good so far and the Tigers have brought in some new coaches to help with the team as well.

Carter added new coaches Skip Eckhardt and Randy Schrader will give the Tigers a big advantage with the knowledge they bring in to the team.

“Both have been head coaches for 30-plus years and have a state championship under their belt and it’s a good crew of guys to bring in,” Carter said.

So far in practice, Carter said the team is working on basic football 101 like blocking and tackling, but in the offseason, the Tigers focused on other things.

“We try to place a big emphasis on strength and conditioning,” Carter said. “That’s kind of what we’ve hung our hat on in this program.”

They also had an offseason camp, which was run by Simpson College.

To get ready for the regular season, the Tigers competed in a scrimmage Aug. 20 against Oskaloosa, which also helped gauge where the team is at before the first game of the season.

Carter said he thought the scrimmage went well and said it was good to see the boys get out and compete.

“For the most part I thought they held their own and I think we left feeling pretty good about where we’re at,” Carter said.

ADM will now pivot to focus on Gilbert for the first regular season game.

As they prepare for that, Carter said the Tigers are trying to become the best version of themselves.

Gilbert beat ADM last season, and Carter said it is a team the Tigers respect a lot and they know they need to be firing on all cylinders when they step onto the field to play.

“On the same note, if we do what we need to do then I think we’ll have a good chance to win,” Carter said.

Looking ahead to the rest of the Tigers’ schedule, Carter said with the new class layout, he doesn’t think there will be one week in 3A where it will be easy, but that is part of the fun.

Despite the toughness, Carter said the Tigers are going to take it week by week and focus on one team at a time with hopes to make it into November.

“In order to do that… I think it’s imperative that we are going into week one focusing on getting ourselves better,” Carter said. “I think we want to continue to improve each week and hopefully we’re firing on all cylinders when the end of the season gets here.”

ADM seniors and program leadership as a whole has helped keep the focus on getting the Tigers better and improving, according to Carter.

He said players have stepped up and showed the ability to hold teammates accountable and push each other, which he said was encouraging to see.

“I think that’s going to carry us a ways this season,” Carter said.

ADM will take on Gilbert at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at ADM High School for the first game of the season.