DCG football looks to avenge early exit

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to Dallas County News

After steamrolling their competition for the first six games, the Mustangs' season came to a sudden halt in substate competition. Now the question remains, can the returning group of talent seek redemption against an even more competitive schedule?

Offense

One of the greatest assets the Mustangs have this year is the return of quarterback Huston Halverson. While he shared time with Ty Walker, Halverson was leading the huddle 75 percent of the time. As a junior, he completed 50.5 percent of his passes for 631 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

"If I was a WR on our team this year I would be excited with Huston back there! He can sling it," head coach Scott Heitland said, further complimenting Halverson's leadership.

As for the receivers, leading receiver and track star Caden Grimes graduated, opening lanes for Keaton Jackson to take over as the primary target. Jackson proved to be an efficient possession receiver with 15 catches for 162 yards and two scores as a junior. Heitland said he also has hopes for Jackson Jones to step into a larger role after a strong preseason.

While the passing game brings over veteran talent, the backfield is missing Zach Brand's powerful legs that carried the team for the past three seasons. An all-star running back, Brand averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored 12 touchdowns as a senior. In his stead, senior Isaac Arbuckle and sophomore Zach Smid look to get looks this year.

"Isaac played for us late last season and over the off-season did a nice job prepping for this season. Zach is the young guy and is very explosive when he finds a seam," Heitland said.

Hoping to ease the transition, the Mustangs are confident in their seven-man rotation in the trenches led by linemen Carter Boley and Max Reitano.

Defense

Looking at the other side of the ball, Heitland said while the loss of two leading tacklers Nic Lawton and Blake Willey is significant, the returning group has plenty of experience to fill in the gaps.

Heitland specifically pointed to senior defensive backs Alex Abens and Gavin Todd as key playmakers that can put a lid on offenses. They'll have linebackers Josh Hendricks and Austin Fiori as the next line of defense as a pair of the team's most established run-stoppers. Fiori was second on the team with five tackles for loss.

It's those type of plays that could define the season. While the team had just four sacks in 2020, they had 41 stops behind the line of scrimmage as their opponents were largely run-heavy, showing plenty of power at the line of scrimmage with the likes of Cuinn Cullen who had just eight tackles but four were behind the line.

Over the past couple of seasons, the Mustangs have had great success as a plug-and-play defense that ranked 19th in scoring defense last season and fifth in 2019 among Class 3A teams.

Opponents

One of the biggest knocks against the Mustangs in the polls last season was their strength of schedule. Collectively, their first seven opponents had a 36 percent win rate. Then the house of cards collapsed against a Carlisle team that nearly made a run to the championship.

Now, the schedule has been remixed to give some new battles. As a whole, the nine teams held a winning percentage of 52 last season and a three-year average of 54 percent.

Even though a number of graduating classes, it's been a remarkably strong and consistent group. Among them is Lewis Central, which made the state playoffs from 2012-2019 and has all the potential to return as the Titans bring back an experienced offense led by junior quarterback Braylon Kammrad, not to mention their vultures on defense.

That game comes in the second last week of the season followed by another new test against Glenwood which returns their two leading passers and top two rushers. Like DCG, they look to avenge an upset loss that cut their season short.